Global Recruitment Firm Redrob raises $4M seed round by Murex Partners and DS & Partners

Murex Partners and DS & Partners notable investments include South Korean tech unicorns such as Musinsa, Market Kurly, and Yanolja.

New Delhi, 19th December, 2023 – Redrob the global recruitment platform, announced the $4M seed round funding by Murex Partners and DS & Partners. Redrob is bringing AI to every stage of recruitment – from candidate search to messaging to interviews. The company also announced the release of Redrob Online Skill Tests. After the fundraising, Redrob is expanding its online testing platform with ‘Redrob Global People Search’, which uses AI to reorganize the world’s people data into a more universally understandable format to enable sales, networking, and recruitment.

Redrob Online Skill Tests helps companies design and deploy skill assessments to job applicants in as little as 30 seconds, allowing them to predict on-the-job performance without human bias.

“65% of the world’s population is online, yet so few businesses are truly global,” says Redrob’s co-founder and CEO Felix Kim. “The greatest obstacle to hiring and selling globally is a lack of contextual knowledge. For example, U.S. recruiters don’t know about the local Ivy League in India, while Indian salespeople don’t know much about local distributors in the U.S.” “Redrob will break down country-specific silos of contextual knowledge, and in doing so we’ll revolutionize the way people meet online,” he added. Commenting on this funding Mr. Jinyoung Park, Senior Associate at Murex Partners said – “With India’s economic rise, we believe Redrob will be able to connect Indian talent to companies around the world.” “South Korean and U.S. companies are increasingly looking to hire Indian talent but do not know where to start. We hope Redrob will be able to solve this problem of information asymmetry.” said, Han Joon Lee, Senior Vice President at DS & Partners.

In parallel, as Redrob predicts more companies will become globally distributed, it will be expanding its Employer of Record (EOR) product line. Redrob Employer of Record helps companies avoid outsourcing firms and directly hire talent from countries such as India without the need to set up an office or handle payroll, so even small startups can emulate the 24/7 operations of the Fortune 500 and their global subsidiaries.