Gloria P. Lee Featured as a VIP in the Winter Issue of P.O.W.E.R.

Gainesville, FL, December 18, 2023 –Gloria P. Lee of Gainesville, Florida will be featured in the winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of art.

About Gloria P. Lee

Gloria P. Lee is the owner of Ernest M. Lee Gallery in Gainesville, Florida. In her role, she is responsible for operations and management and selling artwork.

Lee was married to the late folk artist Ernest M. Lee, known as “Florida’s Van Gogh” due to his robust impasto style with rich and vibrant colors. Lee continues her husband’s legacy by exhibiting and selling his artwork and donating funds for student art scholarships in Florida counties. “My husband was a talented, amazing man. It is my honor to promote his legacy of storytelling through art. His passion has become my purpose.”

Lee holds a C.N.A. and a P.C.A. She has served in the nursing field for more than 15 years. Lee has worked in service of individuals with medical limitations from the beginning of life, to the very end, serving in hospice care ensuring the patient had a strong finish. Lee is a powerful, hard-working woman. Lee not only has had a thriving nursing career, but also owned the GQ Cleaning Service for 13 years. Her business was an avenue of support to the community, creating service jobs for single mothers, and young men and women needing employment. Gloria Lee is a powerful example of dedication, hard work, and strength. She is a decorated humanitarian with her community service with the Lions Club International.