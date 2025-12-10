Glow Without Limits with NIVEA LUMINOUS630

As the wedding and winter season approach, it is also a time when your skin deserves to look its most radiant. Effective glow begins with balance, care, and science. The NIVEA LUMINOUS630® range, meticulously crafted by skincare experts, works at the cellular level to fade existing dark spots while preventing new ones from forming. Whether your concern stems from sun exposure, hormonal changes, or post-acne pigmentation, this breakthrough formula targets uneven tone and restores harmony to your skin. With consistent use, your complexion begins to reflect a newfound luminosity — bright, even, and naturally confident — making it the perfect canvas for the season’s celebrations.

In the chill of winter, when skin tends to lose its vitality, the NIVEA LUMINOUS630® range becomes your ally in reviving radiance from within. The products not only tackle pigmentation but also infuse skin with hydration and brightness, ensuring that the dullness of cold weather never dims your glow. Whether you’re a bride-to-be, a wedding guest, or simply stepping into the festive season, NIVEA’s LUMINOUS630® helps you reveal a luminous, even-toned complexion — one that feels nourished, luminous, and truly timeless.

NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Face Wash

Achieve instant, radiant skin with our new Luminous Even Glow Face Wash.. Packed with key ingredients like AHA, Aloe Vera, and Guarana Extract, this face wash exfoliates while promoting an even skin tone and texture. It deeply cleanses for a luminous complexion and offers an anti-shine effect.

NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Oil Control Day Cream with SPF 50

Achieve radiant, glowing skin without the oiliness with our new Luminous Even Day Cream with SPF 50. Infused with Thiamidol, the most effective anti-spot ingredient, it targets dark spots at the source from day one, visibly lightening them. Enjoy the benefits of SPF 50 with UVA/UVB filters to protect against UV-induced dark spots, while hyaluronic acid deeply hydrates your skin. Prevent and reduce dark spots for an even, luminous complexion, with the added benefit of 12-hour oil control.

NIVEA Luminous Even Glow Night Cream with Thiamidol

Wake up to an even, luminous complexion with our new Luminous Even Glow Night Cream. This night cream features Thiamidol, a powerful anti-spot ingredient that targets dark spots from day one, visibly reducing and lightening them. Enriched with hyaluronic acid for intense hydration, it moisturizes and plumps your skin while you sleep, reducing dullness and even out your skin tone to reveal skin’s natural luminosity.

Luminous630 Oil Control Serum

Get beautifully radiant skin with NIVEA Luminous630 Antispot Post-Acne Dark Marks Serum. Visibly reduces blemishes and evens skin tone for a flawless finish. 100% Reported Dark Spot Reduction [Disclaimer : Dark Spots: Dark Spots caused by sun exposure and aging, Dark Spots Reduction: Based on a study conducted by SPINCONTROL ASIA Co. Ltd. in Sept 22 on women after 12 weeks. Individual results may vary.

