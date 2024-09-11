Goa tourism takes adventure to new heights with new tourism services

As one of the most sought-after tourism destinations, Goa offers a diverse experience with the array of its tourism services ensuring seamless and unforgettable experience to the visitors. One can explore Goa’s rich culture with the help of the Department of Tourism comprehensive tourism services especially tailored to meet the needs of travellers. The blend of its warm hospitality with an infectious energy, Goa is the ultimate destination for those seeking serenity, adventure and lifelong memories.

The Department of Tourism, Goa now also offers even more exciting activities through GTDC like Para motoring and shooting range experience in addition to white water rafting, bungee Jumping, scuba diving– catering to the growing demand for unique and adrenaline – pumping experiences.

Water rafting, scheduled only between the months of June to October ‘Goa Rafting’ takes thrill enthusiasts on the adventurous rafting trip on the river Mhadei. Here, one can experience the stunning scenery while paddling through the lush green forest and witnessing the beauty of nature.

Besides, bungee jumping by ‘Jumpin Heights’ includes thrilling rides over a serene and exhilarating experience which provides a unique aerial perspective of Goa’s stunning landscapes, rivers and beaches with professionally trained pilot and crew members. This activity is a must try for thrill seekers.

The introduction of shooting range activity by ‘Fun Shooting Goa’ is the addition of yet another adventure activity to your bucket list. Shooting range activities provide an enhanced controlled environment for visitors to practice their shooting skills, offering both recreational and competitive experiences.

Additionally, hop on hop off buses have become the most convenient and hassle free way for the tourist to explore the top destinations of the state.

Konkan Explorer offers customized nautical adventure to create unique journeys. The customized trips are designed as per the convenience of the passengers.

One can also explore other activities to discover Goa’s underwater life with ‘Flying Fish’, offering thrilling adventures and the offbeat experience that every visitor wishes to seek.

The newly added Para motoring by ‘Flying Safari’ offers an unparalleled perspective of Goa’s breath-taking landscapes as participants will be able to explore the coastlines, lush greenery and bustling towns taking in breath-taking views.

The Department of Tourism is committed to elevate the experience of tourists with the help of its stakeholders. By collaborating with different stakeholders, the Tourism Department aims to create a cohesive and sustainable ecosystem and showcase the best of Goa to the world.

With residencies in the North and South Goa one can embrace the unique blend of Goan culture and modern amenities, offering a variety of experiences and a gateway that caters to every travellers’ need.

From thrill seekers, tourists keen on spiritual tourism to nature enthusiasts, Goa Tourism has something for everyone. These activities add new dimensions to the state’s adventure offerings. Come and enjoy an adrenaline-pumping ride, explore rugged terrains, and discover hidden gems of Goa.