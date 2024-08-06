Godawari Electric Motors announces electrifying monsoon offers

Raipur, 6th August 2024 – Godawari Electric Motors, manufacturers of the Eblu range of electric 2 and 3-wheelers, today announced a special monsoon offer on its EV two-wheeler range, the eblu Feo and eblu Feo X. Customers can now avail an exclusive discount of INR 10,000 bringing down the price of its electric two-wheelers the eblu Feo X & eblu Feo to just INR 89,999 Ex-showroom from the original price of INR 99,999 Ex-Showroom.

Mr. Hyder Ali Khan, CEO & Director of Godawari Electric Motors, expressed his enthusiasm about the offer, stating, “At Godawari Electric Motors, our commitment is to provide sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to our customers. With the monsoon offer on the eblu Feo and eblu Feo X, we are not only making our products more affordable but also encouraging more people to embrace electric vehicles. This initiative is a step towards a greener future and aligns with our vision of promoting eco-friendly transportation.”

This limited-time offer aims to make eco-friendly commuting more accessible and affordable to a wider audience. eblu Feo and eblu Feo X are equipped with cutting-edge technology, including long-lasting batteries, efficient motors, and smart features that enhance the overall riding experience. These models have been designed to cater to the needs of commuters of all age groups, offering a seamless blend of convenience, performance, and sustainability.

Customers can visit the nearest Godawari Electric Motors dealership across the country to take advantage of this exciting offer and experience the future of mobility. The monsoon offer is valid till 31 August 2024.