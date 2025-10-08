Godrej advances clean energy transition with delivery of company’s heaviest Ecolaire Surface Condenser

Chandigarh, 07th October 2025: The Process Equipment business of Godrej Enterprises Group, has successfully manufactured and delivered its heaviest Ecolaire® Surface Condenser to date, weighing close to 450 metric tonnes, for a power-generation project in the United States. This project is engineered to operate on natural gas and is partially designed to be hydrogen-capable, supporting the transition to cleaner energy systems.

Manufactured at Godrej’s GreenCo-certified facility in Dahej, Gujarat, the Indian conglomerate once again demonstrated its expertise in manufacturing and delivery of this advanced equipment directly to the project site. This milestone reinforces the company’s ‘Make in India for the World’ vision and India’s growing stature as a hub for advanced engineering and world-class manufacturing.

Hussain Shariyarr, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Process Equipment Business of Godrej Enterprises Group said, “Delivering our largest Ecolaire® Surface Condenser is not just an engineering milestone but it is a statement of what India can achieve for the world. With state-of-the-art manufacturing, leading in-house design technology and world-class logistical capabilities, this project showcases Godrej’s end-to-end capability to execute complex clean energy solutions at a global scale. Through our Ecolaire® technology, we contribute to global power generation projects while reaffirming our commitment to ‘Make in India for the World’, responsibly and sustainably.”

Godrej has previously contributed to global green hydrogen, blue hydrogen, and blue ammonia projects. It is currently executing orders for geothermal energy and carbon capture projects across the globe, further strengthening its position in the clean energy ecosystem. The company has invested ₹200 crore to enhance its Dahej manufacturing infrastructure, enabling the execution of complex, large-scale projects with greater efficiency. With nearly 70% of revenue coming from international markets, Godrej continues to position India as a trusted hub for advanced engineering solutions.