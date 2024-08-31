Godrej Consumer Products innovates to unveil foam bodywash format with Cinthol Foam Bodywash

Chandigarh, August 31, 2024: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, a leading emerging markets company, has yet again innovated to revolutionize the bodywash category in India pegged at approx. INR 900 crore. The company has introduced foam based bodywash format under its Cinthol brand. Named as Cinthol Foam Bodywash, this product comes with an instant automatic foamer eliminating the need for a loofah. Unlike other body wash products which are harder to wash off and require more water, Cinthol Foam Bodywash is easy to wash off.

According to Mintel research, 90% of consumers in India predominantly use soaps for their bathing routine, while only 9% of Indians report using body wash, shower gel, or shower cream. There are many deterrents hampering the bodywash category adoption including price point, added expenditure for using bodywash such as spending on loofahs and time required for bathing. Loofahs are also the perfect hiding place for germs.

GCPL’s latest innovation, Cinthol Foam Bodywash is developed out of this need and addresses all concerns of consumers – to make luxurious bathing an everyday affair. The innovative formula of Cinthol Foam Bodywash dispenses as instant foam, creating a lush lather that cleanses effectively, leaving the skin feeling squeaky clean.

Speaking about the launch, Neeraj Senguttuvan, Head – Marketing (Personal Care), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “The Indian bodywash market is growing as consumers seek to enhance their daily routines with a more sensory and luxurious shower experience. Our latest innovation, Cinthol Foam Bodywash, was developed to meet this demand, making luxurious bathing an everyday indulgence. This innovative formula dispenses instant foam, creating a rich lather that effectively cleanses and leaves the skin feeling exceptionally clean and pampered.

Cinthol Foam Body wash is available in two invigorating fragrances, Original and Lime, offering a luxurious and sensory-rich shower experience. Its innovative formula dispenses as instant foam, producing a rich lather that eliminates the need for a loofah, ensuring an effortless cleanse. Designed to leave your skin feeling soft, smooth, and impeccably clean, this body wash provides intense cooling lime freshness that revitalizes the senses. The long-lasting deo fragrance keeps you fresh and confident throughout the day, which is suitable for all skin types and age groups, and ideal for both men and women.

To support the launch of the new product, GCPL has launched a TVC campaign, which captures the essence of adventure and fun with a refreshing twist. The TVC is conceptualized by Lightbox, the in-house creative studio of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. It starts with a girl enjoying a refreshing bath under a waterfall using Cinthol Foam Body Wash. Suddenly, playful monkeys appear and steal the bottle. As they have fun with the foam, the girl approaches them and decides to share the foam with them, bringing smiles all around. The ad concludes with the girl and the monkeys enjoying the foam together, highlighting the joy and playful spirit of Cinthol Instant Foam Body Wash.

Gaurav Kumar, Lead Creative Strategist – Lightbox, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), commented, “The TVC showcases a fun video of a girl and monkeys enjoying the foam body wash together, highlighting how easily it rinses off. It emphasizes the ‘soap in a bottle’ format, which makes it convenient to use anywhere without the need for a loofah. This campaign reflects our commitment to engaging storytelling that connects with our audience in a fun and relatable way.”

From a consumer perspective, there is a strong preference for upgrading to a body wash from traditional soap; however, steep prices often pose a significant barrier. the Cinthol Foam Body wash offers an affordable luxury in both its invigorating Original and Lime fragrances. More than just a product, the Cinthol Foam Body wash provides an experience designed to invigorate your senses, leaving you feeling refreshed and confident.