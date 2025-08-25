Gold Holds Firm as Powell’s Dovish Tone Fuels Rally Prospects

By Ahmad Assiri, Research Strategist at Pepperstone

Gold held firm near $3,350 per ounce extending its recovery from a lower range as investors digest the dovish tone struck by Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole.

By downplaying inflation risks, Powell reassured markets that the policy path is tilted toward easing rather than renewed tightening, a backdrop that naturally supports the case for the yellow metal. The near term risk-reward balance has shifted in gold’s favor. Powell’s remarks fueled conviction that policy easing lies ahead, even if that view arguably runs ahead of incoming data. In this context, a dovish Fed provides the platform for a higher leg in gold, particularly if economic releases fail to substantiate Powell’s optimism.

Two near-term catalysts will shape the narrative. The PCE report, expected to push higher towards the 3% mark, which feels like the Fed is giving up on the 2% target, weigh on the dollar, and open the path toward the $3,400 threshold. Yet it is next week’s nonfarm payrolls that carry the greater weight. Further signs of labor market softness would strengthen the case for cuts and amplify demand for gold.

Against this backdrop, gold looks anchored above $3,320 with $3,400 now within reach, as policy credibility, labor fragility and tariff-related inflation converge to sustain demand from long term buyers.