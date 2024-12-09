Gold Prices Edge Higher Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Rate Cut Expectations

Today market analysis on behalf of Fadi Al Kurdi founder CEO FFA Kings

9th December 2024

Gold prices edged higher today although it remained confined within a range established over the past two weeks. The precious metal continues to find support from its safe-haven appeal amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, coupled with growing expectations of a US rate cut. The November nonfarm payrolls data, which showed a notable rise, bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve remains on track for interest rate cuts this month. Consequently, US Treasury bond yields remain subdued, creating a supportive environment for gold prices. Market participants are now closely monitoring this week’s U.S. inflation data for further insights into the Federal Reserve’s next policy moves.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have reemerged as a significant factor, particularly following recent developments in Syria, reinforcing safe-haven demand for gold. Any further regional developments could continue to strengthen gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset. In another positive development, China’s central bank resumed gold purchases for its reserves in November, ending a six-month pause and providing additional support for the yellow metal. This comes amid a broader trend of strong central bank demand for gold over the past two years. The combination of robust central bank buying, anticipated monetary policy easing, and ongoing geopolitical tensions suggests a well-supported outlook for gold prices in the near term.