Government of Karnataka signs MoU with ZEISS India; Commits to enhancing Eye-Care in Rural Regions of the State

Bangalore 7th March 2025: ZEISS India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka to improve eye-care in the rural regions of the State. Driven by the Aloka Vision Programme by ZEISS, the 2-year long “Vidya Drishti” eye-testing campaign will be jointly executed by ZEISS India and the Government of Karnataka. Under the “Vidya Drishti Program”, optometrists from both parties along with “ZEISS Aloka Van – A mobile eye screening unit”, stationed in the Kalaburagi district, will aim to screen approx. 532,000 school children aged 5 to 16 and provide prescription glasses to those in need. In addition to this, approx.600,000 underprivileged population aged above 39 also will be screened as part of this drive.

ZEISS India, with support from the Government of Karnataka, will also initiate a skill-building program for the eye-care professionals in the region. The objective is to foster professional development, provide career advancement opportunities and ensure best patient outcomes in the Kalaburagi district.

The MoU was signed in the presence of:

Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka (Chief Guest)

Shri. Radhakrishna, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha (Guest of Honor)

Shri. Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (Guest of Honor)

Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Government of Karnataka (Guest of Honor)

Representing ZEISS at the MoU signing ceremony was Mr. Miguel Gonzalez Diaz, Managing Director, ZEISS India along with leadership team of ZEISS India.

Speaking at the event, Shri. Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology/ Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj/ Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Kalaburagi said “There is an urgent need to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, where access to quality eye care remains a challenge. This collaboration between ZEISS India and the Government of Karnataka marks a significant step toward bridging this gap. Good vision is essential for a child’s education and overall development, and through the Vidya Drishti Project, we aim to ensure that over 500,000 schoolchildren receive the critical eye care they need. Additionally, by extending this initiative to benefit nearly 600,000 underprivileged adults in Kalaburagi, we are taking a holistic approach to eye health. I deeply appreciate ZEISS India’s dedication to this cause and am confident that this initiative will have a lasting positive impact on the lives of many in our district.”

Shri Priyank Kharge quotes:

“A child’s ability to see clearly should not be a privilege—it should be their right!. A child who cannot see clearly cannot learn effectively.” “The Government of Karnataka remains committed in its mission to eliminate preventable blindness and ensure accessible eye-care for all. Our ‘Asha Kirana’ initiative has already made significant strides in delivering eye-care services directly to our citizens’ doorsteps. This collaboration with ZEISS India further strengthens our efforts, bringing advanced vision care to the children of Kalaburagi. By integrating innovative technologies and comprehensive screening programs, we aim to foster a future where every child has the clarity of vision they deserve.” Said Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Miguel Gonzalez Diaz, Managing Director, ZEISS India said, “At ZEISS, we remain committed to making quality eye care accessible to all. Through this initiative, we aim to positively impact the lives of children in rural areas by providing essential vision care support. Clear vision is fundamental to education and overall development, and we are humbled to contribute to this initiative that enables optical solutions for children, empowering them to learn, grow, and thrive.” “By focusing on eye-care in rural regions, we aim to address a critical healthcare need and improve the quality of life for our people. Such initiatives not only provide immediate medical benefits but also contribute to the long-term development of our healthcare infrastructure and professional expertise in the state.” added Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Government of Karnataka.

Shri. Radhakrishna, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha applauded ZEISS India and the Government of Karnataka for their commitment towards this noble initiative, which will have a lasting impact on the well-being and future of Kalburgi.

Earlier in November 2024, during the inauguration of ZEISS India Global Capability Center, the Company had expressed its interest to collaborate with the Government to extend affordable eye care to rural and underserved regions of the State. The vision is now being achieved through this MoU, which further strengthens this commitment, translating the initial vision into a tangible, impactful initiative.