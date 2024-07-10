Governor of Madhya Pradesh to Inaugurate International Heritage Tourism Conclave by PHDCCI in Indore

Governor of Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate PHDCCI’s International Heritage Tourism Conclave in Indore 13th edition to feature launch of report on heritage tourism

New Delhi: ख़याल विरासत का which translates to ‘Care for Heritage’ will be the theme of PHDCCI’s 13th edition of International Heritage Tourism Conclave being organized at Hotel Sayaji Indore on 12 July with the support of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Rajasthan Tourism, IndiGo and IRCTC.

Over the years, PHDCCI has successfully organized 12 editions of International Heritage Tourism Conclave (IHTC), across various states in India which have significantly promoted India’s cultural heritage and driven tourism growth.

Chief Guest – Shri Mangubhai Patel, Hon’ble Governor of Madhya Pradesh will inaugurate the Conclave. Joining him as Guests of Honour will be Ms. Manisha Saxena (IAS), Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla (IAS), Principal Secretary – Tourism and Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

A highlight of the event will be the release of a report titled ‘Heritage Tourism as a path to Sustainable Tourism’, jointly developed by PHDCCI and its Knowledge Partner, KPMG.

The Conclave will feature an array of notable speakers and engaging sessions, beginning with a classical dance recital by students of Garima Vidya Vihar Senior Secondary School.

Mr. Raju Sharma, Director – CSR, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo), will present a case study on the restoration of Lal Bagh Palace, moderated by Mr. Himanshu Dudwadkar, Co-Convenor – Indore Chapter, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

A discussion on the role of women in preserving cultural legacy will be hosted by Ms. Shalini S Sharma, Assistant Secretary General, PHDCCI, with guests Mr. Vaibhav Chauhan, Director of The City Palace, Jaipur and Jaigarh Fort and Ms. Anjchita Nair, Co-Founder & CEO, Cultre.

Mr. Ajay Verma, CEO – Heritage and Events, Sabhyata Foundation (Dalmia Group), will discuss the role of enabling policies in preserving heritage with a focus on Red Fort. Author and historian Ms. Swapna Liddle will share her perspective on the public’s role in heritage preservation. Ms. Kishwar Desai, Chair of The Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust, will present a case study on the Partition Museum in Amritsar.

A panel discussion on the role of technology in preserving heritage will be moderated by Prof. Mohan Raghavan, Head, Department of Heritage Science Technology, IIT Hyderabad, with panelists Ms. Priti Ramakrishnan, Co-Founder & COO, ImmverseAI and Mr. Raghava Krishna, Founder and CEO, Brhat.

The event will conclude with a session on preserving heritage through art by Mr. Wajid Khan, Artist, Sculptor, Inventor, Patent Holder and hosted by Mr. Atul Singh, Chairman – MP Chapter, Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to participate in the Rajwada Reminiscence Heritage Walk, curated by Mr. Ritik and Mr. Shashank, Co-Founders of Udte Kabootar, offering a unique exploration of Indore’s historical treasures.

Among the industry partners of 13th IHTC are Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), Udte Kabootar, Red FM and Indore Talk.

The Conclave is being organized under the leadership of Mr. Anil Parashar, Chair – Tourism & Hospitality Committee, PHDCCI and Executive Director, Interglobe Technology Quotient; and Mr. Rajan Sehgal, Co-Chair – Tourism & Hospitality Committee, PHDCCI and Founder & Advisor, Teleporters Travel Solutions.