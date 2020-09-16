Governor of Rajasthan felicitated “Eminent Engineers Award 2020” on the Occasion Engineer’s Day

Eminent Engineers Award 2020 declared, Prof. H. D. Charan, Vice-Chancellor, Bikaner Technical University as Visionary Leader of the Year, Dr Manish Kumar Goyal, IIT Indore, Best Researcher of the Year, and Dr. Shamsher Bahadur Singh, Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani, as Best Academician of the Year Award 2020 in Individual Category.

Honourable Governor of Rajasthan and Chancellor of State Universities, Shri. Kalraj Mishra felicitated the Eminent Engineers Awards to 10 individuals, 3 industries, 2 startups, one university and one institute (Total: 17) on the occasion of World Engineer’s day. The Institute of Engineers (Rajasthan Chapter) confers the award each year to honour distinguished and exemplary services in the field of Engineering and Technology. In consideration of COVID-19 pandemic, the award ceremony was held at the Gandhinagar, Jaipur office of the Institute with social distancing norms and the honourable Governor made a virtual appearance to acknowledge the role of engineers towards building a ‘self-reliant’ India.

“Congratulations and best wishes to all the winners. We wish that India marches towards a strong, self-reliant country which is foreseen with such unstoppable continuous exemplary contributions in technological innovations which is much demanded to survive in this New Normal ecosystem,” said Hon’ble Governor, Rajasthan Shri Kalraj Mishra

The Global Foundation for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was awarded for outstanding contribution in engineering services to society award and Rajasthan College of Skills and Rural Development for Best Institute of the Year 2020. Manipal University Jaipur was awarded as Best University of the Year 2020 Award.

Nominations of the award were received from various prestigious institutes and meritorious individuals across the country and were decided upon by a committee under the chairmanship of Dr. Ravi Kumar Goyal, FIE. All the nominees had made a commendable contribution in their respective fields and towards the development of society. The selection committee evaluated the nominations meticulously to decide the winners.

Er. Sajjan Singh Yadav, Chairman, Rajasthan State Center, Jaipur, says, “We have the pleasure to congratulate all the winners for their long continuous hard work, efforts and fearless spirit. The award recognizes the distinguished and exemplary service in the field of Engineering and Technology.

This award recognizes how diversity drives continuous excellence in research, teaching, advising, mentoring, and service.”

Dr. Ravi Kumar Goyal, FIE and Chairman of Award Committee, says, “Heartiest congratulations to all the deserving winners for they truly deserve the best for their commitment to the best practices, at all possible levels. It is this commitment for their eminent contributions, leadership in technological innovations that have led to increased consideration of traditionally underrepresented candidates in researches and in increased diversity in the offers of employment made by all the in recent years. I extend my warmest congratulations to all the winners for honouring their achievements.”

During this program Dr. TM Gunaraja, Immediate Past President, IEI (India), Er. Shishir Kumar Banerjee, Past President, IEI (India) and Er. G.R. Bansali, Secretary, IEI, RSC Jaipur were also made their online presence.