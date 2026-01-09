Governor underscores role of BITSians in India’s tech-driven growth

Hyderabad, Jan 09: The sixth edition of the BITSAA Global Meet (BGM26), the ﬂagship triennial global alumni conclave of BITS Pilani, was formally inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana, Sri Jishnu Dev Varma, at the Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani Hyderabad campus here on Friday. Sri. Dana Kishore, IAS, Principal Secretary to Governor (FAC) and Principal Secretary of the Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories (LET&F) Department; Ms. Anita Sakuru, Chairperson of BGM 2026; Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor of BITS; Sri. Kanwal Rekhi VC and angel investor of Inventus Capital Partners; and Sri. Mayur Patnala, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of BGM 2026, among others, was present.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor stated that institutions like BITS Pilani have been playing a pivotal role in establishing India’s reputation as a global technology hub. The vibrant innovation and incubation ecosystem here in the BITS Institution – including startups, student-led projects, and industry collaborations – demonstrates how higher education institutions can align themselves with national priorities and global realities.

Sri. Dana Kishore, IAS has emphasized the importance of technology and quality education and how Institutions like BITS contributing as a national partner in workforce development, digital transformation, and lifelong learning.

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, in his opening remarks spoke about globally competitive, future-ready education in multi-campus presence – spanning Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Dubai and the upcoming campus in Amaravati and courses offered in various campuses.

Sri. Kanwal Rekhi has emphasized the importance of risk-taking, innovation, and paying it forward to the next generation of builders and role of alumni in community building.

The ﬁrst day of the meet saw a signiﬁcant emphasis on the startup ecosystem through the ‘Pilani Sharks’ initiative. The session provided a platform for nascent alumni-led ventures to pitch their business models to a panel of veteran investors. Parallel to the showcase, technical workshops on ‘Agentic AI’ and ‘Digital Wellness’ were held, focusing on the intersection of emerging technology and human-centric design.

Ms. Anita Sakuru, Chairperson of BGM’ 26, stated that the meet serves as a catalyst for multi-generational collaboration. The day concluded with a cultural programme featuring a traditional Qawwali performance, celebrating the heritage and camaraderie of the institute.