GR8 Tech Acquires PCI DSS and ISO 27001 Certifications

GR8 Tech, an aspiring iGaming platform provider, secured two prestigious certifications: PCI DSS v.4.0 and ISO 27001:2022. These certifications underline GR8 Tech’s commitment to upholding best practices and highlight its proactive and consistent approach to strengthening its business operations.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) ensures that businesses handle credit card information in a secure environment. By updating compliance with the latest PCI DSS v.4.0, GR8 Tech solidifies its commitment to providing the highest measures of financial data protection for its partners and clients.

The ISO 27001:2022 certification is an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). It sets criteria for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving an organization’s information security protocols, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its data assets and digital processes. Obtaining this certification demonstrates GR8 Tech’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive data against potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Evgen Belousov, GR8 Tech CEO, commented: “As a lifetime partner to operators, we understand the significance of trust and professionalism, and acquiring these certifications is essential to enhance our business proposition.”

Dmytro Pihul, Head of IT Compliance, added: “Obtaining PCI DSS and ISO 27001 certifications means top-notch security for our customer data. It solidifies our commitment to maintaining the highest level of data integrity and operational excellence.”