Grand Hyatt Gurgaon Appoints Joginder Singh as Director of Operations

Gurgaon, 07th November 2025: Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is pleased to announce the appointment of Joginder Singh as its Director of Operations. With over two decades of experience across iconic properties in India, England, and Nepal, Joginder brings a legacy of operational excellence, culinary innovation, and transformative leadership to his new role. A hospitality veteran known for his strategic acumen and people-first approach, he has previously held leadership positions at esteemed hotels including Kathmandu Marriott, Hyatt Centric Janakpuri, Hyatt Regency Chennai, and The Claridges, New Delhi.

In his most recent tenure as Director of Operations at Kathmandu Marriott, Joginder co-led the strategic and operational direction of the hotel, while steering the property to become one of the country’s most celebrated destinations for service excellence and guest satisfaction.

At Grand Hyatt Gurgaon, Joginder will spearhead the hotel’s operations across rooms, food & beverage, and guest experiences, continuing the property’s commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality defined by creativity, precision, and warmth.

“I am truly honoured to join Grand Hyatt Gurgaon—a property that exemplifies the evolution of modern luxury in India. My goal is to elevate operational excellence through innovation, guest-centricity, and a culture that empowers our teams to create moments of genuine delight,” said Joginder Singh, Director of Operations, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon.

Adding further, Tarun Seth, General Manager, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon said, “We are delighted to welcome Joginder to the Grand Hyatt Gurgaon family. His dynamic leadership style, global perspective, and deep understanding of the Hyatt brand ethos make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that his strategic vision and passion for excellence will further enhance the guest experience and strengthen our position as a leading luxury destination in the region.”

A graduate of the Institute of Hotel Management, Guwahati, Joginder’s career is defined by an unwavering pursuit of excellence, a passion for mentoring teams, and an instinct for crafting experiences that leave a lasting impression.

With his appointment, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon continues to strengthen its leadership team, reaffirming its position as a beacon of contemporary luxury and world-class hospitality in the Millennium City.