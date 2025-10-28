Grand Seiko Expands Footprint in India with the Launch of Its First Exclusive Salon in Mumbai at Phoenix Palladium

Mumbai, 28 October 2025: Grand Seiko, the renowned Japanese luxury watchmaker celebrated for its timeless craftsmanship and precision, has announced the opening of its first exclusive salon in Mumbai at Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel. The boutique, which opened doors on October 15, 2025, marks an important milestone in the brand’s India journey by bringing its refined watchmaking excellence to the country’s financial and fashion capital.

Following the successful launches of its salons in Bangalore and New Delhi, the Mumbai opening underscores Grand Seiko’s continued expansion in India. Spanning approximately 500 sq. ft., the boutique offers an intimate and immersive space for watch enthusiasts and collectors to experience the brand’s full spectrum of timepieces. The salon houses Grand Seiko’s celebrated collections, including its iconic Spring Drive, Mechanical, and Quartz masterpieces.

Reflecting the Japanese philosophy of Takumi- master craftsmanship, the Mumbai salon has been designed to immerse visitors in the artistry, precision, and heritage that define every Grand Seiko timepiece.

Speaking on the launch, Niladri Mazumder, President and COO of Seiko India, said, “The opening of our first Grand Seiko salon in Mumbai represents an exciting chapter in our India growth story for Grand SEIKO. Mumbai, with its vibrant luxury landscape and cosmopolitan clientele, is a Top Priority market for us. We look forward to welcoming our customers to the world of Grand Seiko and have them experience cutting edge products with exceptional craftsmanship, heritage, and personalized experiences”.

The boutique blends understated Japanese elegance with modern sophistication, offering expert guidance, bespoke consultations, and a curated selection of Grand Seiko’s finest creations.

With this launch, Grand Seiko strengthens its presence in India, reaffirming its commitment to sharing the art of fine watchmaking with discerning patrons across the country.