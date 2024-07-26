Granding Launches New Product Series – The Turnstile Access Control System

Lindstrom, MN, July 26, 2024 — With combined core of Biometric technology and great integrated ability, Granding has been successful in biometric access control system. Exported to over 150 countries, Granding’s access control system terminals get good feedback from users. Throughout its development history, Granding has always adhered to the philosophy of “innovation, quality, service”, continuously forged ahead to provide customers with high-quality products and services. The new product series Turnstile Access Control System reflects Granding’s insistence on technological innovation and product upgrading.

The following four types of gates are currently being introduced：

1 Swing Barrier Turnstile

SG1000: SG1000 Smart Electronic Pedestrian Biometric access turnstile with LED indicator, the cabinet width of the device is only 12CM, combined with the 140CM length, the device looks elegant and luxury. Using DC motor and optimized mechanism, the device barrier runs smoothly and silently. Because of the modular design, the device is easy to install and maintain. Using the modular design, it is easy to integrate third-party systems onto the device.

ST200: ST200 is designed main entrance for factory or residential community. The ST200 with standard 1100mm wide lane is suitable for both people and motor bike. Using the DC brushless motor and mechanism, the device works ­even after crashed by bike. It is total waterproof design on the cabinet, can be installed outdoor. Because of the modular design, the device is easy to install and maintain.

ST400: Swing Barrier Turnstile ST400 is made of SUS304 stainless steel. Swing gate turnstile TS400 also called: Swing Door, Swing Barrier, Swing Gate. Swing Gates consist of dc motor or servo motor, mechanism, electric circuit, led lamp, sensors, swing barriers, buzzer, etc. This security gate turnstile provides a flexible passageway access control system, ST200 with standard 1100mm wide lane is suitable for both people and motor bike. The swing barrier widely used in bus station, supermarkets, gyms, metro stations, school, hotel, electric circuit, sensors etc. And it can be integrated with third-party access control system Fingerprint, IC/Id Card, RFID Card, QR Code, Face Recognition, and Ticket System.

ST100S: ST100S is a single-channel RFID access control gate swing barrier series designed for smoothness and quietness. operation and low power requirements. It is made of stainless steel, which makes the ST100S highly durable. ST100S RFID swing barrier tempered glass barriers normally remain in the locked position to prevent personnel from entering Protected side. After the ST100S reader (RFID/fingerprint) recognizes the user’s valid access card or fingerprint, and its fence will automatically swing to let the user pass fixed side.

ST500: ST500 Swing barrier turnstile is a space efficient security barrier, with a compact design, yet offer sufficient space to integrate any access control system. ST500 solid stainless cabinet and waterproof turnstile, with transparent acrylic barrier and LED light. It has a good performance for anti-tailgate. With the modular design, the maintenance of the device is easy and fast. ST500 stainless swing barrier is a cost-effective solution for entrance access control system, widely used for factory, building, school, subway, gym, etc.

ST300: Swing Barrier gate ST300 utilities a mechanical drive unit with self-centering, anti-action mechanisms, and spring dampers, which allows the rotation of the security turnstile to be pushed through effortlessly thus facilitating a high volume of human traffic flow. ST300 is designed main entrance for factory or residential community. And it can integrate with access controller.

SG2000: SG2000 Access Road Barrier Gate Automatic Speed swing barrier gate And Access Control Turnstile Gate with High Speed Passage, with DC brushless motor and mechanism, long life cycle， and the LED indicator, high quality and solid stainless steel cabinet, elegant design makes the access speed gate SG2000 more durable .the turnstile access control system cabinet width of the device is only 12CM, combined with the 140CM length, the device looks elegant and luxury. Using DC motor and optimized mechanism, the device barrier runs smoothly and silent. Fast and easy setting by numeric display. Easy installation between master and slave board Small LED show the status of the device clearly Testing keypad on board. All kinds of customized sizes and functions are acceptable.

2 Tripod Turnstile

TR120: Tripod turnstile TR120 Series, also called three-roller gate, is a kind of access control gate, which is an intelligent security gate terminal device for the entry and exit of the pedestrian passage. Stainless Steel Turnstiles is mainly used for the management of the entrance and exit of the passage. It has the characteristics of fast opening, safety and convenience, etc.TR120 tripod turnstiles is a space efficient security barrier, with a compact design, yet offer sufficient space to integrate any access control system. The device works bidirectional to control the entrance. It has a good performance for anti-tailgate. With the modular design, the maintenance of the device is easy and fast.

TR200: TR200 is a space efficient security turnstile, with a compact design, sufficient space, it can integrate with turnstile access control system, such as facial recognition, fingerprint reader, card reader. This access gate works bidirectional to control the entrance gate. It also has a good performance for anti-tailgate. With the modular design, the maintenance of the device is easy and fast. Up to 25 people can pass in a minute, Tripod turnstile TR200 is a cost-effective solution for entrance control.

TR400: TR400 tripod turnstiles is a space efficient security barrier, with a compact design and high access control turnstile with three revolving arms. Tripod turnstiles restrict access to one person at a time with a set of rotating tripod barrier arms. The turnstile gates with sufficient space and it can combination with access control system. The device works bidirectional to control the entrance and designed SUS304 Stainless steel barrier. TR400 Tripod barrier turnstiles support biometric readers. You can add face recognition, fingerprint/RFID reader, QR code, etc. Tripod turnstiles gate with multi functions. They can operate manually or with added electronics for locking and card reader access. The Tripod Turnstile access control System widely use in checking tickets at sports stadiums, amusement parks, and university facilities, etc.

3 Full Height Turnstile

FH1000: FH1000 series full height turnstile system, which is s a high-tech product which mainly provides high security access gate level management to passageway. The full height barrier device uses high quality stainless steel and total waterproof design, it can be installed directly outdoor. The device works in bidirectional, only after the user access granted, the barrier can be pushed open. And you can choose optional function for biometric reader, facial, fingerprint, etc. The FH1000 turnstile is 90 degrees mainly used for the access control entrance and exit, with safety, convenience, eliminate illegal access, and in the case of emergency quick control of free access and other characteristics. It is widely used in airports, stations, docks, scenic spots, parks, smart communities, prisons and other occasions that need to realize intelligent management of channels.

FH2000: It has stable and reliable mechanical locking device, precise movement and turntable combination structure with special process; After the pedestrian reads the valid card, if the system does not pass within the specified time of the system, the system will automatically cancel the pedestrian access right.

4 Flap Barrier Turnstile

FB200: FB200 Series flap barrier turnstile is a space efficient security barrier, with a compact design, yet offer sufficient space to integrate any access control system. The device works bidirectional to control the entrance. It has a good performance for clear lane when opening. With the modular design, the maintenance of the device is easy and fast.

FB300: FB300 Series flap barrier turnstile is a space efficient security barrier, with a compact design, yet offer sufficient space to integrate any access control system. The device works bidirectional to control the entrance. It has a good performance for clear lane when opening. With the modular design, the maintenance of the device is easy and fast.

As the name implies, Grand is our primary core value. We believe trust is the foundation of building the right relationships between customers and us. At Granding, we know that taking care of your business is our business. we are aiming at establishing a grand business by delivering what we promised and growing together with you.