GreatWhite Electricals launches its latest campaign #ShockinglyBright, partners with TheSmallBigIdea

15th March, 2024; Mumbai, India:

GreatWhite Electricals, a leading Indian home electricals brand, launched its latest campaign #ShockinglyBright, featuring its groundbreaking product line of LumaPro LED range. As a part of this new launch, GreatWhite Electricals unveiled an ad film, across television, digital and social media platforms in eight languages. The brand film released as part of the #ShockinglyBright campaign is one of three ad films conceptualized and crafted by TheSmallBigIdea for GreatWhite Electricals’ exceptionally bright LumaPro LED range.

With ‘Lighting up the world, in a shocking manner’, as its core messaging, the ad film, featuring Varun Sharma, traces the journey of the LumaPro LED range of products, from discovery to end use case. The brand film created by TheSmallBigIdea redefines innovation, ensuring that even on mute, the film effectively conveys the essence of top-notch lighting solutions, making them a compelling choice for consumers. Setting the tone of the ad film is an old-school comedy vibe with retro music and different cinematic styles.