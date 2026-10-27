Greek Yogurt, Done the Greek Way: 4° Opens Its First Bengaluru Outlet at Mark Square

The Chennai-born brand opens a kiosk at Mark Square on St Mark Road, serving slow-churned, preservative-free, 100% vegetarian Greek yogurt

Bengaluru, October 2026: Somewhere between the ice cream parlour on every corner and the smoothie bar that never quite satisfies, there is a gap, and 4° has built a studio to fill it. On 25th October, the indulgent Greek yogurt brand that started in Chennai in 2023 opens its first Bengaluru kiosk at No. 61, Mark Square, St Mark Road, and invites the city to taste what Greek yogurt can be when it is treated like a dessert and not an afterthought.

The secret is in the name. Greek yogurt does not need to be frozen to feel indulgent. It only needs to be served at exactly the right temperature: cold enough to hold its shape and warm enough to stay silky. The result is a thick, velvety texture and a rich, creamy mouthfeel that coats the spoon and lingers, smooth in every bite and never icy. The “4°” is also a quiet wink at the letter Y, for yogurt. It is made the traditional Greek way, slow-churned, with no preservatives and no added colour, and every scoop carries 6 to 8 grams of protein.Everything on the menu is 100% vegetarian, which makes it the kind of treat you can enjoy without a second thought.

The menu reads like a series of small temptations. There is Blueberry Oracle, Jackfruit FC and a flavour boldly named Wicked Cherry, along with Chocolate That’s It, which leaves little room for argument. Beyond the scoops, the smoothie bowls arrive piled with Alphonso mango, fresh berries, chia and crunchy granola, and the Blue Sky Bowl gets its colour from blue spirulina and custard apple. Every bowl can be made your own, with extra toppings to add as you please.There are smoothies with names like Ambrosia and Olympus, plant-based picks for those who skip dairy, and a coffee bar for anyone who wants their dessert with a flat white.

Felix Victor, Co-Founder of 4°, says the brand runs on one simple rule. “We only serve what we would happily eat ourselves. That standard decides our ingredients, our flavours and how we treat every customer. Bengaluru is a city that values good food and honest ingredients, and we are excited to show it what Greek yogurt can taste like.”

“Ice cream is on every corner, and the only thing left to compete on is flavour or looks,” said Abhinandan B, Partner at 4°. “We wanted to build something different: a studio devoted to real Greek yogurt, made the traditional way, with nothing to hide. Bringing that to Bengaluru feels like the natural next step.”

The kiosk opens every day from 12 noon to 10pm, which means a late-night craving, a post-work reward or a midday bowl that actually keeps you full all have somewhere to go. 4° is made for people who want to indulge and still feel good about it, including busy professionals, fitness enthusiasts, working parents and anyone who believes dessert and mindful eating can share a spoon.

Behind the studio are two people with very different journeys and one shared obsession. Abhinandan B has spent more than a decade in food retail, and it was his push to build a Greek yogurt dessert studio, rather than simply distribute a product, that shaped the brand. Felix Victor, an entrepreneur and brand builder from the coffee and FMCG worlds, helped scale Raw Pressery across Tamil Nadu and now brings that same drive to crafting a premium brand around ingredient quality, exceptional taste and mindful indulgence.

For 4°, Bengaluru is the start of a new chapter. What began as a small bet that people would choose real Greek yogurt over the usual scoop has grown into a studio with a following, and the founders believe this city, with its appetite for new ideas and honest flavours, is the right place to take it further. The invitation is simple: come in, pick a flavour, and find out why the best way to enjoy Greek yogurt is neither frozen nor fussy, only perfectly chilled.