Green Hydrogen poised to emerge as clean, scalable fuel in India

New Delhi, Nov 12: India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission is expected to create about 125 GW of new renewable energy capacity dedicated to green hydrogen production, along with investments exceeding Rs 8 lakh crore.

The Mission is also expected to create over 6 lakh jobs, reduce fossil fuel imports by more than Rs 1 lakh crore, and avoid nearly 50 MMT of greenhouse gas emissions every year by 2030, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

India’s energy transition is entering a decisive phase, as the country reduces its dependence on fossil fuels and increases domestic clean energy production. This is in line with its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and achieving Net Zero by 2070. In this transition, green hydrogen is poised to emerge as a clean, scalable fuel alternative that can decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors, reduce import dependence on fossil fuels, and support India’s goals for energy security and industrial growth, the statement said.

The statement comes against the backdrop of the UN conference on climate change — COP30 that kicked off in Brazil on Wednesday. Discussions at the conference are expected to focus on forest protection, climate finance and advancing global efforts to cut emissions and strengthen resilience.

Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy, such as solar or wind power, instead of fossil fuels. In this process, water is split into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis, using electricity from solar panels or wind turbines. As of May this year, 19 companies have been allocated a cumulative annual production capacity of 862,000 tonnes of green hydrogen every year, and 15 firms have been awarded a 3,000 MW annual electrolyser manufacturing capacity. India has also launched a pilot project for green hydrogen in the steel, mobility, and shipping sectors, the statement said.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in January 2023, has an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore till the financial year 2029-30. This includes Rs 17,490 crore for the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, Rs 1,466 crore for pilot projects, Rs 400 crore for research and development (R&D), and Rs 388 crore towards other mission components.

The Mission focuses on four key pillars, including policy and regulatory framework, demand creation, research and development & innovation, and enabling infrastructure and ecosystem development — aimed at positioning India as a global hub for green hydrogen production, use, and export.

To augment the Mission’s vision, the government has also launched multiple schemes to accelerate production and use of green hydrogen, promote domestic manufacturing and exports, ensure regulatory compliance, and strengthen public–private partnerships.

In October 2025, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced the recognition of three major ports, the Deendayal Port Authority (Gujarat), V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (Tamil Nadu), and Paradip Port Authority (Odisha) as Green Hydrogen Hubs under the NGHM. These coastal gateways will serve as integrated centres for production, consumption, and future export.

The Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme of India (GHCI) was also launched in April 2025 to provide a national framework to certify hydrogen as “green” by assessing its greenhouse gas emissions across the entire production cycle. The scheme ensures that only hydrogen produced using renewable energy, and within the prescribed emission limits, can be officially labelled as green hydrogen. It provides transparency, traceability, and credibility for producers, buyers, and export markets.

A dedicated Rs 400 crore R&D scheme under the Mission is already powering 23 cutting-edge projects across areas such as hydrogen production, safety systems, storage, and industrial applications. In addition, a Rs 100 crore Call for Proposals has been launched to support start-ups working on innovative technologies for hydrogen production, storage, transport and utilisation, with funding of up to Rs 5 crore per project. These initiatives are aimed at developing globally competitive technologies and reducing costs across the hydrogen value chain, the statement added.

–IANS