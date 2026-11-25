In a world where holidays have become another race against time, a family in Maharashtra is offering something refreshingly different. No packed itineraries or hurried sightseeing, just open skies, fresh food, the sounds of nature and the simple pleasure of being present.

Nestled in Kharade Village in Shahapur, Green Roots Farm is the labour of love of Rajesh Iyer, his wife Nandita and their daughter Anaya. What began as an extension of their family home has evolved into an organic farm and countryside retreat, rooted in their shared desire to live closer to nature, preserve traditional knowledge and create something meaningful for the surrounding community.

Green Roots was never envisioned as just another holiday destination. It is a personal dream that has grown into an experience the family now wishes to share with others.

A Different Kind of Holiday

Imagine waking up to birdsong, enjoying breakfast prepared with fresh farm produce and spending the day at your own pace. Perhaps exploring a plantation, trying your hand at pottery or simply sitting with a cup of tea and watching the world go by.

At Green Roots, the idea is not to keep guests occupied every minute but to give them the space to slow down and reconnect with the simple pleasures of life.

Spread across plantations of mango, turmeric, moringa and butterfly pea, the farm offers an opportunity to experience rural life beyond the usual picture-postcard setting. Guests can collect freshly laid eggs, try milking a cow, plant a tree, learn about composting or discover how different crops are grown. Those looking for a little adventure can explore the hidden waterfalls and natural beauty of Shahapur, while creative souls can experiment with pottery.

Food is equally central to the experience. Farm-to-table meals, locally sourced ingredients and forgotten regional recipes offer a taste of traditions that have nourished rural households for generations.

For children accustomed to seeing vegetables on supermarket shelves and milk arriving in packets, these experiences are little discoveries. For adults, they offer a chance to reconnect with a way of life that urban living has gradually taken them away from.

Growing Together with the Community

What makes Green Roots particularly meaningful is its relationship with the local community.

Nandita and Rajesh have involved villagers in developing the farm, drawing on their knowledge of the land, agricultural practices and traditional skills. Their approach is to build an environment where tourism, agriculture and rural livelihoods can grow together.

The community is not simply a backdrop to the visitor experience; its people, knowledge and traditions are an integral part of what makes Green Roots special.

By creating opportunities for local participation and celebrating the skills and wisdom of those who have lived close to the land for generations, the family hopes to make the initiative meaningful beyond hospitality.

The Joy of Simple Things

In an increasingly digital and fast-paced world, the opportunity to spend an uninterrupted afternoon together has become a luxury in itself.

A child learning to plant a sapling, parents discovering a traditional recipe, grandparents sharing stories of their childhood or friends enjoying a meal without the distraction of their phones — these are the moments that often become the most cherished memories of a holiday.

Green Roots creates the space for these connections to happen naturally. While comfortable accommodation and thoughtful hospitality make the stay enjoyable, its real appeal lies in the experiences, conversations and discoveries that unfold along the way.

A Family Dream with Deeper Roots

For Rajesh, Nandita and Anaya, Green Roots continues to evolve as a family project shaped by shared values and a common vision: to nurture the land, keep traditional practices alive, create opportunities for local communities and help visitors develop a deeper appreciation of nature.

It is a reminder that responsible tourism need not always begin with grand initiatives. Sometimes, it starts with understanding where our food comes from, appreciating the effort that goes into growing it and recognising the people and traditions that make it possible.

In a time when holidays are often measured by the number of destinations covered and photographs collected, Green Roots offers a gentler alternative. One where you can get your hands muddy, eat food with a story, discover the countryside and return home with memories that go beyond sightseeing.

Because sometimes, the most rewarding journey isn’t about discovering somewhere new. It’s about reconnecting with the things we’ve forgotten.

Green Roots Farm

Kharade Village, Shahapur, Maharashtra