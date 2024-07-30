Greenlam Industries Brings DesignNXT 3.0 to Sri Lanka, Fostering Indo-Sri Lankan Design Dialogue

30th July 2024; New Delhi: Greenlam Industries, among the top 3 manufacturers in the world of surfacing solutions, is proud to announce the highly anticipated Sri Lanka edition of its acclaimed knowledge-sharing platform, DesignNXT. This platform by Greenlam Industries created for a specifier community features keynote addresses and panel discussions by renowned architects & interior designers, focused on design and architecture.

Building on the success of previous summits in Kazakhstan, Egypt, and Poland, DesignNXT Sri Lanka brought together renowned architects and interior designers from India and Sri Lanka for a day of insightful discussions, trend exploration, and product launches.

Positioned as a flagship event in the architecture and design community, DesignNXT has gained immense popularity over the past three years. The Sri Lanka edition further solidified Greenlam Industries’ commitment to design innovation and collaboration. The event delved into critical topics shaping the design landscape like the panel discussion on “The Art of Surface Selection” explored the transformative power of materials in design, examining how thoughtful surface choices can elevate aesthetics, functionality, and user experience. Meanwhile, “The Designer’s Dilemma” tackled the challenge of balancing design aspirations with budget realities, offering insights into cost-effective design solutions without compromising on quality or creativity. Adding to the richness of the event, DesignNXT Sri Lanka featured keynote presentations from three esteemed figures in the design world. Ar. Arjun Rathi, ARJUN RATHI DESIGN (Mumbai, India); Professor Chitra Weddikkara, QSERVE (Colombo, Sri Lanka) & Mr. Migara Alwis, Design Consortium Pvt Ltd. (Colombo, Sri Lanka).