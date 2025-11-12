Grew Energy Private Limited Named Finalist for Solar Energy Manufacturer of the Year at Go Global Awards

Grew Energy Private Limited, a leading force in the renewable energy sector, has been announced as a finalist for the prestigious Solar Energy Manufacturer of the Year award at the 2025 Go Global Awards. This recognition highlights the company’s rapid ascension and innovation in the solar energy industry, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Being named a finalist for the Solar Energy Manufacturer of the Year award is a tremendous honor for our team,” said Vinay Thadani, CEO and Director at GREW Energy Private Limited”. “This acknowledgment from the International Trade Council validates our hard work and dedication to driving innovation in the renewable energy sector. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing sustainable energy solutions worldwide.” said Dr Sachin Verma, Vice President – HR & Business Transformation – Directors Office at Grew Energy Private Limited.

Founded in 2022, Grew Energy Private Limited, also known as GREW Solar, is a testament to the Chiripal Group’s dedication to technological advancement and sustainability. In just three years, GREW Solar has become India’s youngest and fastest-growing solar PV module manufacturer, embodying a philosophy that prioritizes both innovation and environmental responsibility.

The Solar Energy Manufacturer of the Year award is a fitting recognition for Grew Energy Private Limited, reflecting its groundbreaking work in the renewable energy sector. With a focus on cutting-edge solar technology and sustainable practices, the company has quickly positioned itself as an industry leader. The award underscores Grew Energy’s pivotal role in advancing solar energy solutions and its commitment to a greener future.