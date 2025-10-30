greytHR Recruit Integrates with LinkedIn to Simplify and Amplify Hiring for Businesses

30, October 2025: greytHR, India’s most trusted full-suite HRMS, for hire to retire solutions, serving over 30,000 organizations across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, has announced the integration of LinkedIn Limited Listings with its recruitment module, greytHR Recruit.

This milestone, marking one year since greytHR Recruit’s launch, enables recruiters to post jobs directly to LinkedIn from within the platform, expanding candidate reach while eliminating repetitive, manual posting tasks.

“Recruiters spend countless hours duplicating job postings across channels,” said Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO, greytHR. “With this integration, we’ve simplified hiring by allowing users to automatically publish jobs to LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network at no additional cost. It’s about making recruitment smarter, faster, and more connected.”

The feature not only saves time but ensures consistent job visibility and branding. Recruiters can now publish roles, attract candidates, and track applications — all in one unified workflow.

Adding to this, Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder and CTO, greytHR, said, “Our goal has always been to empower HR teams through intelligent, seamless technology. This integration strengthens greytHR Recruit’s position as a comprehensive ATS, giving customers the tools to manage sourcing and insights effortlessly.”

LinkedIn Limited Listings are free job posts aggregated from Applicant Tracking Systems like greytHR Recruit. Once enabled, jobs appear automatically on a company’s LinkedIn page and in LinkedIn job searches, providing greater visibility to both active and passive candidates.

Commenting on the product evolution and impact, Lokesh Gupta, Vice President – Product Management, greytHR, said: “By combining seamless posting, smart validations, and actionable reporting, we’ve enabled recruiters to save time, increase candidate reach, and make data-driven decisions — ultimately driving faster, more efficient, and higher-quality hiring outcomes for our customers.”

The integration underscores greytHR’s commitment to delivering smarter, automation-driven HR technology that enhances efficiency and competitiveness for businesses of all sizes.