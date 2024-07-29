Delhi, India, 29th July 2024: Recognizing the growing demand for knowledge on high-yield, alternative investments among India’s burgeoning retail investor base, Grip Invest, the leading high-yield investment platform, has joined forces with ALT Investor, India’s largest and first community for alternative investments to present AltXtra – a multi format content series.

‘AltXtra: Decoding Alternative Investments’ simplifies the complex intricacies of the alternative investment universe into digestible formats for broader public consumption. As part of Grip Invest’s efforts to educate and empower investors seeking to venture beyond traditional investments, this 13-week knowledge series focuses on diverse investment themes. These themes include Indian wealth distribution, comparisons between various investment assets, and insights into SEBI regulations. AltXtra launched on July 22, 2024, with one theme going live each week across ALT Investor and Grip Invest’s social channels.

Commenting on the launch of AltXtra, Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & Group CEO, Grip said, “A major pain point experienced by retail investors in the context of alternative investments is the lack of understanding and access to high quality information. This becomes a barrier to them adopting these newer investments assets & sometimes taking ill-informed decisions. Earlier high-yield investment options were accessible to only the select few – but that has changed. Platforms like Grip Invest and other OBPP participants are democratising this for the common retail investor. A critical lever for this category to grow will be meaningful education and our partnership with ALT Investor to present AltXtra is an effort in that direction.” Mr. Yash Roongta, Founder, ALT Investor said, “Alternative investments are a fantastic avenue to earn higher risk adjusted returns when compared to traditional options like FDs. Platforms like Grip Invest have already democratised access to these options but the lack of awareness and appropriate guidance demotivates an average retail investor to capitalise on these superior opportunities. AltXtra, powered by Grip Invest aims to reduce the knowledge gap and enable more people to enter the alternatives space based on their risk profile”

India’s retail investor base is on a tear, which has further propelled SEBI to create an investor-protection oriented regulatory environment. Amidst this sentiment, ALT Investor and Grip Invest come together to tackle the challenge of lack of investor education. The AltXtra shall serve as a trusted guide to investors, helping demystify alternative investments through a channel of blogs, podcasts, videos, and webinars.

AltXtra is a 13-week series and will feature diverse investment relevant themes including fundamental shifts in Indian wealth distribution to the nuanced comparisons between investment assets like SDIs, Corporate Bonds, and FDs. Mindful of the evolving regulatory landscape shaped by SEBI and OBPP, AltXtra will present the retail investor the power to make decisions based on high quality information and content. By covering all bases in the alternative investment space, AltXtra will provide a comprehensive guide for investors at all levels of expertise.