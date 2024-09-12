GROHE Celebrates Outstanding Bath Spaces; Announces the Winners for the Third Edition of GROHE Bath and Design Awards

September 12, 2024,New Delhi, India : GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, joined forces with Architectural Digest (AD) India to host the esteemed GROHE Bath & Design Awards 2024 for the third consecutive year. The third edition of the award ceremony was held on September 7 at the Pullman, New Delhi, Aerocity and was graced by leading stalwarts from the architecture and design field.

The event was a celebration of ingenuity and outstanding work done by architects and designers across the country. The theme for this year was, “World of Wellness”, which reflects a growing recognition of bathrooms as personal sanctuaries, spaces that nurture both body and mind. The winners were selected through a robust selection process that aimed to ensure that the right talent gets recognized and rewarded.

The stellar jury comprised of Amrita Guha, Founding Partner at Untitled Design Consultants; Akshat Bhatt, Principal Architect at Architecture Discipline; Sonali Rastogi, Founding Partner, Morphogenesis; Komal Sharma, Head of Editorial Content at Architectural Digest, Conde Nast India; Priya Rustogi, Leader of LIXIL Water Technologies, India & Subcontinent.

The entries were judged based on three crucial criteria: wellness-first bath spaces, recognizing that these areas serve as personal sanctuaries for rejuvenation and making it imperative for architects to prioritize wellness-centric designs; innovation in designs, championing authentic expressions and groundbreaking concepts; and sustainability reflecting in ethos, valuing designs that facilitate and promote a sustainable lifestyle. A total of 470 entries were submitted of which 10 standout Bath Designs were recognized. This year also marked the introduction of a new award category, The Lifetime Achievement Award, which was awarded to the visionary architect – Mr. Verendra Wakhloo of Matra Architects & Rurban Planners.

Priya Rustogi, Leader of LIXIL Water Technologies, India & Subcontinent said, “The overwhelming support and enthusiasm from everyone present here inspires us. We created this event to celebrate the brilliance of India’s architecture and design visionaries, and the trust they’ve shown over the years makes me feel like we made the community proud. In the coming years, we see the GROHE Bath & Design Awards becoming a global force for design excellence. With each new edition, we’re going to keep raising the bar and redefining what this event can be. It’s going to be an exciting journey.”

2024 winners:

Akshita Mehra – Bangalore

Anita Shah – Nashik

Hardik Shah – Surat

Khozema Chitarwala – Mumbai

Iesha Parekh – Bangalore

Naiya Patel – Ahmedabad

Navya Aggarwal – Delhi

Pooja Shah – Ahmedabad

Prakash Chandak – Pune

Prakhar Tandon – Goa

​