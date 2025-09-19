Group 108 Redefines Retail Destinations at MAPIC India 2025

19th September, 2025, Delhi NCR- Group 108, a trailblazer in the Real estate sector, showcased an impressive presence at MAPIC India 2025, held on 16th and 17th September at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The event, which brought together the nation’s foremost developers, retailers, and investors, witnessed Group 108 drawing remarkable engagement for its pioneering retail destinations, Grandthum and One FNG.

The company captured industry attention with its forward-thinking retail concepts designed to elevate commercial real estate experiences. Grandthum, an iconic development in Greater Noida West, and One FNG, a landmark retail hub along the Noida Expressway, stood out for their architectural brilliance, strategic positioning, and immense business potential. Crafted for evolving lifestyles and global brands alike, these projects promise to reshape the NCR’s retail landscape.

Commenting on the company’s participation, Mr. Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director of Group 108, said: “The enthusiastic response at MAPIC India 2025 reinforces our vision of building world-class retail environments. This platform enabled us to strengthen alliances and explore opportunities that will fuel the future of retail in India.”

As MAPIC India 2025 concludes, Group 108 reaffirms its standing as an innovator in retail real estate, ready to drive the next phase of growth and transformation in the commercial sector.