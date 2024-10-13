Growth-bound India Global Forum makes top BBC hire

October 13, 2024 Neel Achary Business 0

-Uday Karan Verma bolsters team to drive strategic partnerships

India, 13th October 2024:: India Global Forum (IGF), the premier platform advancing contemporary  India’s story and forging impactful global partnerships, has taken another step in expanding its already strong international presence with the appointment of a senior BBC executive.

Uday Karan Verma

Uday Karan Verma, with over seven years at BBC India, lately as Country Manager,  brings deep expertise in building business opportunities and nurturing strategic alliances to his new role as President of business Relations at India Global Forum. His appointment aligns with IGF’s ongoing growth strategy, including several key appointments, to continue strengthening its global influence.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum, said: “This is an exciting time for both India and IGF. I’m delighted to welcome Uday to our amazing team, where  his vast experience in fostering business relationships will help drive forward our vision  of unlocking limitless opportunities.” 

Uday Karan Verma has more than two decades of experience across top brands,  including BBC, Network18, and ESPN Star Sports. At BBC, he played a pivotal role in launching BBC StoryWorks and led successful initiatives such as BBC Golf Connect and BBC Sportswomen of the Year, showcasing his leadership in revenue, content, and strategic vision.

On his new role, Uday said: “I’m thrilled to join IGF, a platform that brilliantly showcases India’s story on the global stage. IGF’s mission to unlock India’s immense potential aligns with my passion for driving meaningful growth and partnerships. “As a member of this dynamic team, I hope to unlock many new opportunities to shape  impactful global dialogues, fostering innovation and sustainable growth across markets  and industries.”

About Neel Achary 20733 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn