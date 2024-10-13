Growth-bound India Global Forum makes top BBC hire

-Uday Karan Verma bolsters team to drive strategic partnerships

India, 13th October 2024:: India Global Forum (IGF), the premier platform advancing contemporary India’s story and forging impactful global partnerships, has taken another step in expanding its already strong international presence with the appointment of a senior BBC executive.

Uday Karan Verma, with over seven years at BBC India, lately as Country Manager, brings deep expertise in building business opportunities and nurturing strategic alliances to his new role as President of business Relations at India Global Forum. His appointment aligns with IGF’s ongoing growth strategy, including several key appointments, to continue strengthening its global influence.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum, said: “This is an exciting time for both India and IGF. I’m delighted to welcome Uday to our amazing team, where his vast experience in fostering business relationships will help drive forward our vision of unlocking limitless opportunities.”

Uday Karan Verma has more than two decades of experience across top brands, including BBC, Network18, and ESPN Star Sports. At BBC, he played a pivotal role in launching BBC StoryWorks and led successful initiatives such as BBC Golf Connect and BBC Sportswomen of the Year, showcasing his leadership in revenue, content, and strategic vision.

On his new role, Uday said: “I’m thrilled to join IGF, a platform that brilliantly showcases India’s story on the global stage. IGF’s mission to unlock India’s immense potential aligns with my passion for driving meaningful growth and partnerships. “As a member of this dynamic team, I hope to unlock many new opportunities to shape impactful global dialogues, fostering innovation and sustainable growth across markets and industries.”