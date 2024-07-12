Grundfos brings together industry experts for the 10 th Annual Sustainable Water Management Conclave

Mumbai, 12 July 2024: Grundfos, a global leader in intelligent and energy-efficient pumping solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of the ‘10th Annual Sustainable Water Management Conclave.’This convention emphasized the transforming potential of smart technologies in water management that can help address the pressing issues of water scarcity and its quality across the nation.

The conclave brought together government officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakthi and industry experts, including policymakers, water-tech leaders, and international diplomats, providing a platform for a vibrant discussion about sustainable water management. Severe climate change and inefficient management of water resources have led to major environmental and economic issues around the world. The event deliberated on solutions that can help address the major water crisis.

Sanjeev Sirsi, Head of Municipal Business, INDO Region, Grundfos, said, “India has seen firsthand how the extreme weather has subjected us to improve our planning in the water landscape. This conference showcased how the right technological interventions can help tackle issues and provide sustainable water management holistically. By doing so, we at Grundfos believe in helping not only secure water for future generations but also to drive economic growth through environmental preservation. This will increase our resilience to the impacts of climate change and improve access to water for all.”

With innovation and sustainability at the core and knowledge combined with optimized water solutions for water utility applications, and water treatment solutions forend-to-end water supply solutions, the company is helping countries around the world become water secure. Across the world, Grundfos works to make cities water-positive.