Gulfood 2026: India to showcase diverse agri-food ecosystem

New Delhi, Jan 23: India’s participation at the ‘Gulfood 2026’ event is aligned with the opportunities emerging from the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has strengthened bilateral trade ties and enhanced market access for Indian agri and food products in the Gulf region, an official statement said on Friday.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is participating at the ‘Gulfood 2026’.

India is the Partner Country at the event from January 26-30, underscoring its strategic importance as a reliable sourcing destination and a key contributor to global food security and resilient supply chains.

According to Commerce Ministry, exhibitors from 25 States and regions are participating, reflecting India’s vast agricultural and regional diversity.

The participation highlights region-specific agri-products, GI-tagged items, organic produce and value-added food products, demonstrating India’s expanding engagement in international agri-trade.

The statement said that the Indian Pavilion has doubled in size compared to last year, reflecting the expanding footprint of Indian agri-food exports, increasing global demand for Indian products and enhanced participation from exporters, institutions and startups.

It features 161 exhibitors across a wide range of categories, including processed foods, fresh and frozen products, pulses, grains and cereals, beverages, value-added food products and agri-export startups.

The Indian Pavilion brings together exporters, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, startups, State Government agencies and national institutions, presenting a comprehensive view of India’s agri-food ecosystem and export readiness, said the statement.

Located in the Startup Zone at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the ‘BHARATI Pavilion’ features eight high-potential Indian startups, selected through a national-level process from over 100 applicants.

These startups are showcasing innovative products, technology-driven solutions and export-enabling offerings aligned with APEDA’s Farm to Foreign vision.

While Dubai Expo City hosts the World Food Hall, Pulses, Grains and Cereals Hall and Gulfood Green, focusing on sustainability, innovation and future food systems, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) hosts the Beverage Hall and the Startup Hall, including the BHARATI Pavilion.

