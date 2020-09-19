Gurgaon Based Startup – Oro Cabs Set Benchmark to Boost Vocal for Local Agenda

Aligned with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi’s Vocal for Local, Oro Cabs, a Gurgaon based app-based startup has initiated a set of new schemes to protect the interests and rights of cab drivers operating in major cities of India. The startup aims to reach 100000 cab drivers present in 20 cities and welcome them to join its service platform by providing them luring benefits and to give an edge to edge competition to major foreign brands in the cab service industry of India.

Arpan Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Oro Cabs said, “With 3 years of experience in Cab Industry we got to know the Pain points and we were addressing the same since the beginning and now we are targeting 1,00,000 drivers in 20 cities to join our platform with Rs 3,000/- per driver for 90 days without any deduction.

As our vision goes, More Saving for Riders – More Earning for Drivers, we are trying to create a niche in the industry itself which will prove to be mutually beneficial for the rides as well as drivers. Our policies are very gentle and welcoming to consumers. Our goal is to provide financial stability to cab drives so they can enjoy a trouble-free working life and we are here to take care of their needs that are typically ignored by the industry’s leading players. “he added.

The startup promises zero commission and zero subscription fees from the cab drivers and full freedom of earning for the period of 90 days. Cab drivers active in major cities namely, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indaur, Chandigarh, Patna, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune can avail the offer and enjoy exclusive benefits offered by the startup to share the pride of Vocal for Local.