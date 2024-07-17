Gypsy-Rose Blanchard to Narrate Her Audiobook “My Time to Stand” from RBmedia

For the first time, Gypsy will tell her shocking story in her own words and iconic voice

Landover, MD, July 17, 2024—RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that Gypsy-Rose Blanchard will voice the audiobook edition of her first memoir, “My Time to Stand.” Written by Gypsy-Rose with Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani, “My Time to Stand” is coming from RBmedia in December 2024, one year after Gypsy-Rose’s release from prison.

A victim of her mother’s Munchausen syndrome by proxy and a child abuse survivor, Gypsy-Rose’s unique and controversial case made headlines across the world. Now, she’s finally free to start living her life on her terms—and to tell her own story as only she can. In this revelatory, harrowing, and ultimately hopeful memoir, Gypsy shares the painful realities she grew up with and the details of her life that only she knows. Featuring new stories about Gypsy’s life that she previously kept private, “My Time to Stand” offers an unprecedented look at the real Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who is proudly embarking on her ongoing journey to recovery and self-discovery.

Gypsy-Rose said, “I can’t think of a better way to connect with readers than for them to hear my voice as I read the words of my life’s journey so far. By narrating my memoir, “My Time to Stand,” I hope readers will feel like I’m in the room with them, so they can find the strength, hope, and inspiration to explore their own stories and heal. For my whole life I was denied a voice. Now, to be in a place where I am literally speaking my truth feels like a miraculous gift. And I can’t wait to share it.”

Gypsy’s life story has been adapted into a fictional Hulu TV series titled “The Act” and she has been the focus of many documentaries, including HBO’s “Mommy Dead and Dearest” and the recently aired docuseries “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup”—the follow-up to Lifetime’s “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.” “My Time to Stand: A Memoir” is the first time Gypsy-Rose’s story is being told in her own words.

Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia said, “Gypsy-Rose has overcome so much incomprehensible adversity in her life. With only a second-grade education, what an amazing feat and achievement to now write and narrate her own book. RBmedia is honored to bring her incredible story to audio for the very first time in her own words and iconic voice. The audiobook will capture the authenticity and raw emotion in Gypsy-Rose’s voice, engaging listeners in a way that only audio format can.”

The audiobook will include exclusive bonus content from Gypsy and her co-authors that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this book.

RBmedia will publish the audiobook edition of “My Time to Stand: A Memoir” under its Recorded Books audio brand, with the hardcover and eBook editions from BenBella Books releasing simultaneously. “My Time to Stand: A Memoir” is available for preorder now, wherever audiobooks are sold.