Hacking the Nugget Code: Godrej Vikhroli Cucina and Chef Ajay Chopra Present “Nibbler’s Guide to Nugget Nirvana”

Mumbai, 4th September 2024: Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, the culinary owned media property of the Godrej Industries Group, in partnership with renowned celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra, is on a mission to transform your nugget experience. Introducing the “Nibbler’s Guide to Nugget Nirvana”, a comprehensive manual to unravel the secrets to crafting the perfect nugget while avoiding common mistakes, featuring Godrej Yummiez Chicken Nuggets.

Chef Chopra shares his expert tips for elevating the nugget experience:

Skip the thaw: Cook nuggets straight from the freezer for the crispiest bite.

Cook nuggets straight from the freezer for the crispiest bite. Master the oil: Use about half an inch of oil in a pan and ensure it’s hot (but not smoking) before adding nuggets. If its too hot it will burn your nuggets and if it is not hot enough, then the nugget becomes greasy

Use about half an inch of oil in a pan and ensure it’s hot (but not smoking) before adding nuggets. If its too hot it will burn your nuggets and if it is not hot enough, then the nugget becomes greasy The Temperature Hack: Dip a chopstick or a wooden spoon, if it starts bubbling then your oil is ready

Dip a chopstick or a wooden spoon, if it starts bubbling then your oil is ready Perfect the timing: Cook for 3-4 minutes on medium heat, flipping halfway through, until golden brown and crispy.

Cook for 3-4 minutes on medium heat, flipping halfway through, until golden brown and crispy. Embrace the air fryer: For a healthier option, air fry frozen nuggets at 400°F for 8-10 minutes, flipping halfway through.

This guide further adds Chef Ajay Chopra’s top 3 picks for dips beyond the ketchup like guacamole, creamy ranch, and sweet chili sauce. The Nugget Nirvana guide also focusses on the common issues in most households- left over meals. It comes with 2 creative recipes which repurposes leftover dal or gravy with crispy nuggets for innovative meals.

“People often forget how versatile nuggets can be. Through this guide, I want to inspire people to approach nuggets with a fresh perspective. Something as simple as oil depth or temperature can make or break your dish. It can be frustrating comparing the home fried nugget to something your order and it all comes to how you fry it. Smoking point is key, the same varies from oil to oil and one can’t possibly memorize those and stand at the stove with their kitchen thermometers every time you are craving a quick and simple nibble. This short and simple guide will give you the hacks that don’t require complicated tools and help everyone avoid the common pitfalls. This isn’t just restricted to nuggets, frying like a pro is not rocket science.” says Chef Ajay Chopra.

The guide goes beyond basic cooking instructions. It delves into the science behind nugget cooking, explaining why certain methods yield better results. By following Chef Ajay’s guidance, you’ll avoid common pitfalls and achieve consistent perfection with every batch.

For more captivating details about this guide scan the QR code and discover how to make every nugget meal an intriguing experience!