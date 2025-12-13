Haier India Unveils the All-New Gravity AI Series of Air Conditioners, Expects Significant Market Share with AI Focus in Products

India, Dec 13th: Haier Appliances India, the No.1 global major appliances brand for 16 consecutive years, today unveiled its breakthrough Gravity AI Series Air Conditioners at the ‘AI for Air’ event held at Haier’s Greater Noida facility. The new line-up is powered by AI-AtmoX and it represents the brand’s most premium and AI-integrated AC series to date, setting a benchmark for intelligent cooling in India.

AI for AIR is built on three core pillars, AI for savings with AI-AtmoX Power Manager, AI for comfort with AI-AtmoX Neuro, and AI for service with AI-AtmoX Auto Clean, making air conditioning smarter, more efficient, and effortless for Indian households. Building on this intelligent foundation, the new Haier Gravity AI Series ACs deliver a powerful suite of next-generation features, including AI Climate Control 2.0 which studies user comfort patterns to personalise cooling complemented by Dynamic Environmental Adaptation to adjust performance in real time based on indoor and outdoor conditions.

With the Gravity AI Series AC Haier becomes the first brand in India to offer Auto Clean Outdoor Technology that requires zero manual efforts. Its powerful reverse-airflow keeps the outdoor unit clean, ensuring faster cooling, lower energy use, and year-round reliable performance. The indoor unit also cleans itself automatically every 240 hours using an AI Frost Self-Clean process, making the Gravity AI Series the most advanced and future-ready AC line-up from Haier to date. The series further includes AI Target Cooling for precision-directed airflow and AI Pre-Cooling with a 100-meter geofence that anticipates user arrival to cool the room in advance for instant comfort. For energy efficiency, it features multi-level AI ECO optimizes energy usage in real time, ensuring peak efficiency without compromising performance.

To unveil this breakthrough, Haier hosted an exclusive “AI for Air” launch event, offering industry leaders, partners, and media an immersive first look at the revolutionary Gravity AI Series ACs. The event featured live demonstrations and showcased Haier’s latest advancements in AI-driven cooling, self-cleaning technology, and energy intelligence, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s mission to shape the future of intelligent air solutions in India.

In line with its vision of “Made in India, Made for India,” Haier has significantly expanded its air conditioner manufacturing ecosystem with Phase 2 of its AC plant and the inauguration of a new Injection Molding facility at its Greater Noida campus in early 2025. The new facility strengthens domestic production, boosts component localisation, and enables a more agile, future-ready supply chain through in-house manufacturing of critical parts. With the upcoming AC factory adding an impressive annual production capacity of 2.5 million units, Haier’s total annual AC production is set to rise from 1.5 million to 4 million units by 2027, establishing the company as one of India’s largest and most advanced air conditioner manufacturers. These milestones underscore Haier’s commitment to building a self-reliant, high-quality production ecosystem tailored for Indian consumers.

With its expanded production capabilities and strengthened local manufacturing ecosystem, Haier currently commands an 8% share of the Indian AC market and is poised to accelerate growth, targeting a 17% market share by the end of 2030.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, “The Haier Gravity AI Series ACs powered by AI-AtmoX, represents the next frontier in AI-driven home appliances and reinforces our deep commitment to understanding the needs of Indian consumers. This innovation delivers unmatched comfort, effortless convenience, and long-term reliability. Guided by our ‘Made in India, Made for India’ vision, we are strategically investing in local manufacturing, including the expansion of our Greater Noida facility to strengthen component development and enhance production agility. With 90% of our products now manufactured locally, we are reinforcing self-reliance, improving efficiency, and ensuring faster availability for households across India. We are confident that these initiatives will drive our growth and help us expand our current market share from 8% to 17% by 2030.”

The Haier Gravity AI Series ACs will be available starting at INR 49,990 and can be purchased across all major online and offline retail channels in India.

Haier Gravity AI Series ACs will be available in 4 models.

HSU19G-MZAIM5BN-INV in Morning Mist | HSU19G-MZAIS5BN-INV in Moon stone Grey | HSU19G-MZAID5BN-INV in Midnight Dream | HSU19G-MZAIW5BN-INV in White

Detailed Look at the new Gravity AI Series ACs

AI-AtmoX Power Manager: India’s Most Advanced Energy Monitoring Hub

AI-AtmoX Power Manager gives users complete transparency and control over their cooling costs through graphical and calendar-based tracking, mode-specific usage insights, real-time cost display, automatic electricity expense updates, and customizable energy-saving targets—making power management smarter and simpler.

Reimagining Cooling with AI: Comfort That Thinks For You

Haier’s upgraded AI Climate Control 2.0, powered by the intelligent AI-AtmoX, introduces a new era of smart cooling designed specifically for modern Indian homes. This system senses, learns, and predicts user needs—delivering a personalized cooling experience unlike anything seen before.

AI for Savings with AI-AtmoX Power Manager

AIEco

AI Eco intelligently optimises energy consumption through multi-level cooling based on the temperature gap:

L1 ECO for gaps above 3°C

L2 ECO for gaps between 1–3°C

L3 ECO for gaps below 1°C

This ensures maximum efficiency and consistent comfort with zero manual adjustments.

AIElectricity Monitoring

The AI-AtmoX Power Manager provides a comprehensive view of electricity usage with:

Graphical and calendar-based consumption tracking

Mode-wise operation insights (Normal vs Eco)

Real-time cost display in currency

Auto-updated monthly electricity expenses

Customisable energy-saving targets

It offers complete transparency and smarter control over power consumption.

AI for Comfort with AI-AtmoX Neuro

AIClimate Control 2.0

AI Climate Control 2.0 learns user habits and adapts cooling intelligently by analysing:

Preferred modes and usage duration

Room temperature

Outdoor heat and weather conditions

Real-time comfort patterns

It creates a personalised cooling profile while preventing overcooling and unnecessary energy use.

AIPre-Cooling

With AI-AtmoX AI Pre-Cooling, the AC detects when users enter a 100-meter geofence and automatically begins cooling—delivering a perfectly conditioned home the moment they walk in.No timers

No manual scheduling

Instant comfort the moment you walk in

It delivers seamless convenience through predictive intelligence.

AITarget Cooling

AI Target Cooling uses AI cloud and installation data to direct airflow precisely where needed, ensuring:

Faster, focused cooling

Reduced energy consumption

Personalised comfort tailored to where the user is seated

This ensures comfort exactly where it matters.

AI for Service with AI-AtmoX Auto Clean

AIIDU Frost Self Clean

The indoor unit performs a full frost-based self-cleaning cycle every 240 hours, ensuring:

Deep internal cleansing

Removal of dust, dirt, and micro-impurities

Lasting cooling efficiency

Enhanced hygiene and fresh airflow

This automatic process maintains optimal performance with zero manual effort.

AIODU Cyclone Clean — India’s 1st Auto Clean Outdoor Technology

Haier introduces India’s first fully automatic outdoor unit cleaning system, designed to tackle the country’s dust-heavy conditions.

15 seconds after shutdown, the outdoor fan reverses direction

Blows off dust accumulated on condenser coils

Maintains “as-good-as-new” heat exchange efficiency

Reduces power consumption and ensures long-term cooling performance

This revolutionary feature eliminates the need for manual outdoor unit cleaning, offering hassle-free ownership and superior durability.

Supersonic Cooling: Instant Cooling in Just 10 Seconds

Haier’s Supersonic Cooling technology delivers an instant blast of cool air in just 10 seconds, offering 20X faster cooling than conventional ACs. Engineered for extreme weather, AI-AtmoX powered Gravity AI Series ACs ensure reliable, high-performance comfort across all climates.