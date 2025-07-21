Halo Salon and Academy launches its Grand New Salon in Rajahmundry

21 July, 2025: Halo Salon & Academy, one of the most sought-after names in beauty and grooming, has today grandly launched its new salon in Rajahmundry. The launch event was graced by popular actress Tejaswi Rao, famed for her role in Committee Kurrollu, as the Chief Guest and Ethakota Sravani, Founder of Halo Salon & Academy.

Halo Unisex Salon and Academy, the new salon, designed to offer premium beauty services is a destination that offers expert hair, skin, and grooming services for both men and women, alongside professional training courses in beauty and wellness. The inauguration witnessed enthusiastic participation from beauty enthusiasts, clients, and local dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion Actress Tejaswi Rao said that, “Sravani has been a dear friend and an expert professional in every service she provides. The new salon she has now begun is a reflection of her passion, hard work and craftsmanship. The team at Halo Salon & Academy has expertise which is unique and haven’t been seen here before. I wish the entire team of Halo a vibrant success and thriving clientele.” Ms. Ethakota Sravani, Founder of Halo Salon & Academy speaking about her journey where she worked a freelance makeup artist for 5 years and built a brand named Be you makeup artistry which she now upgraded to Halo Unisex Salon & Academy in 2025 said that, “Rajahmundry is a city that beautifully blends tradition with modern aspirations. We are thrilled to bring our signature style, services, and international-standard academy training to this vibrant city. Social media is such a powerful platform today. You can see check and review the amazing work our stylists are doing who are extremely friendly and professional. Its been an amazing journey. Our clients are extremely valuable to us. At Halo we can guarantee that every client will receive high-quality service and leave very happy from the service they avail. This is going to be their salon of choice for all beauty enthusiasts.”.

With this launch, Halo Salon & Academy aims to empower more aspiring beauty professionals while providing clients with cutting-edge salon services in a luxurious, welcoming space. What sets Halo apart is its dual focus—delivering high-quality salon experiences while empowering aspiring beauticians through certified academy programs. With a modern, hygienic setup and personalized consultations, Halo ensures every client receives a tailored, trend-forward service. Its unique blend of style and skill-building makes it the go-to place for beauty enthusiasts and future professionals alike.