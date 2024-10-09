Hands in the Soil, Hearts in the Future: Government and Community Unite

Gillco International School proudly conducted a tree plantation drive in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, Mohali, under the Central Government’s initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.” This initiative aims to increase urban greenery while raising awareness about the importance of environmental conservation. It emphasizes the critical role trees play in combating climate change, enhancing air quality, and promoting biodiversity.

The event saw active participation from officials of the Income Tax Department, Mohali, including Dr. Tarundeep Kaur, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, and Dr. Mahinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, along with other esteemed department members. Their presence underscored the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability, while engaging with students and sharing valuable insights on how trees contribute to a greener future.

Students, faculty, and department officials worked together to plant a variety of saplings on the school premises. This initiative not only beautified the surroundings but also served as an educational opportunity, highlighting the ecological significance of trees. The event concluded with a collective pledge to nurture the saplings and continue promoting environmental awareness within the community.

The drive was a resounding success, showcasing the spirit of collaboration between educational institutions and government bodies. Dr. Kritika Kaushal, Principal of Gillco International School, emphasized the importance of collective action toward a sustainable future, reiterating the school’s commitment to organizing similar initiatives that inspire environmental stewardship in the community.