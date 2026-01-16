Hansgrohe India Highlights Luxury, Sustainability, and Quality in Budget 2026 Outlook

By: Abdulkader Bengali, MD, Hansgrohe India

“As India prepares for Budget 2026‑27, the macroeconomic outlook remains resilient, with strong growth fundamentals and rising aspirations across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. A growing middle class is increasingly seeking luxury residential and hospitality experiences- spaces that are not only premium and well‑designed but also efficient and sustainable, reflecting evolving lifestyles and global exposure.

This shift calls for policy frameworks that strengthen infrastructure, urban planning, and housing ecosystems, ensuring access to high‑quality living while maintaining affordability and long‑term value. Encouraging responsible construction practices, skill development, and quality‑led execution can elevate standards across both luxury residential and hospitality segments.

With consistent policy support, a sharper focus on durability, sustainability, and user experience will enhance India’s living environments and hospitality offerings, driving inclusive growth while reinforcing the country’s building ecosystem for the future.”