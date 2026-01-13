Harajuku Tokyo Café Expands in Delhi-NCR With Two New Openings This January

Delhi NCR, Jan 13: Harajuku Tokyo Café, Delhi NCR’s much-loved Japanese “Fun Dine” destination, is set to expand its footprint this January with two new outlets; launching at Ambience Mall and M3M IFC shortly after. Each space marks an evolution of the brand’s immersive dining concept, rooted in Japan’s vibrant food culture and designed to offer guests a playful, flavour-forward experience that goes beyond the ordinary.

Born from founder Gaurav Kanwar’s early love for accessible Japanese dining during his years in London, and later shaped by the colour, creativity, and spontaneity of Tokyo’s Harajuku district, the brand has steadily carved a niche for itself in the Indian dining scene. “I wanted to create a place that captures the joy and energy of Harajuku while keeping the food approachable, fun, and something you’d want to enjoy every day,” says Kanwar.

The Ambience Mall outlet, a 50-seater space inspired by Tokyo’s Ueno district, introduces a calmer, cozier interpretation of the Harajuku experience. Designed as an easygoing Tokyo nook, the outlet balances a relaxed atmosphere with bursts of vibrancy. A key highlight is its dedicated Beer, Sake & Wine Bar, complemented by a signature conveyor belt running through the floor, bringing a sense of theatre to the dining experience. Guests can also enjoy a live sushi and dumpling counter, where every roll and fold comes alive in real time, making the space ideal for laid-back hangs and flavour-packed moments.

Staying true to Harajuku Tokyo Café’s “Fun Dine” philosophy, both new outlets blend food, mood, and design to create environments that instantly lift the spirit. Neon accents, street-inspired details, and thoughtfully designed corners come together to form spaces that feel energetic yet welcoming; offering a refreshing alternative to conventional dining settings.

The menu continues to spotlight Harajuku’s cult favourites alongside bold new flavours and creative presentations. Signature dishes include the Spicy Avocado Cream Cheese Roll, Rock Shrimp Tempura Roll, Vegan Tantanmen, Kara Miso Ramen, and Robata-grilled Lamb Chops. The brand’s iconic Jiggly Pancakes remain a crowd favourite, while the cocktail programme features playful creations such as Call Me Kimchi, Whisper of the Peach, and Dango Charlie, perfectly echoing the café’s spirited personality.

Each Harajuku Tokyo Café outlet is designed to represent a different mood of Japan. While Ambience Mall channels the understated charm of Ueno, the M3M IFC outlet draws inspiration from the electric nightlife of Kabukichō, complete with a one-of-a-kind DJ Robot, and the existing Select Citywalk café celebrates the youthful vibrance of Harajuku itself. Together, these spaces offer guests multiple interpretations of Japan, ensuring every visit feels fresh and distinctive.

Beyond its café formats, Harajuku continues to grow its Bakehouse presence across Delhi NCR. Harajuku Bakehouse offers a softer, pastel-toned “Kawaii” experience featuring fresh sandwiches, Japanese-style loaves, grab-and-go items, boba teas, matcha, hojicha, specialty coffees, cotton cheesecakes, and Jiggly Pancakes. Bakehouse outlets are currently located at M3M 65th Avenue, Vasant Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, along with a cloud kitchen serving Noida.

To mark the new launches, Harajuku is spotlighting its much-loved Unlimited Conveyor Menu, available at Mumbai BKC, Ambience Mall, and M3M IFC from Monday to Friday between 12 pm and 4 pm, The experience brings the theatre of Japanese dining to life, offering an ever-rotating selection of rolls and bites served directly via the conveyor belt.

With these two new openings, Harajuku Tokyo Café invites guests to explore a brighter, bolder, and more playful side of Japanese cuisine; where food, design, and energy come together to create a dining journey unlike anywhere else in the city.