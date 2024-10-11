Harnessing the Power of Ayurveda on World Mental Health Day

11th October 2024: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India ​Stress, long working hours and the pressures of modern life are having a harmful impact on society today. According to WHO, over 264 million people suffer from depression and symptoms of stress and anxiety. As the world observes World Mental Health Day on 10th October, CGH Earth Experience Wellness believes it’s time to look at holistic and natural ways of alleviating these burdens and promote long- term wellbeing.

The theme for this year’s World Mental Health Day is to prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace. The inability to strike a work-life balance is resulting in burn-out issues that can often lead to many allied diseases. Kalari Rasayana, located in the heart of the backwater area of the erstwhile Venad kingdom in Kerala offers curated programs that integrates ancient wisdom and modern lifestyles to combat the mental health issues.

Ayurveda, an ancient system of natural healing focusses on the balance between mind, body, soul. By identifying individual body constitutions, known as doshas, Ayurveda offers a customized program called Manashanti Chikitsa, meaning mental peace offers targeted treatments for stress management, lack of concentration, fatigue, headaches, and help in improving mental health. The treatment course for Manashanti Chikitsa follows the 3 stages, Poorvakarma-preparatory phase, Shodana – cleansing or eliminating phase and finally Samana which is the corrective and rejuvenation phase.

At Kalari Rasayana, the therapeutic treatments are supported by special internal herbal medicines grown organically withing the herbal gardens of the premises. Food is an intrinsic factor in balancing the bio-energies according to each individual’s body constitution and the balance of five elements. Yoga complements the Manashanthi treatment at the centre, with slow and steady aasanas that give absolute control of the mind and help to sharpen it. Meditation techniques are used to calm and relax both the mind and the body since both the mind and the body are closely tuned to each other. In addition, patients are encouraged to partake in many rich cultural and spiritual offerings including discourses, classical music and dance performances, Mantra chanting, candlelight meditation, Yoga discourses and Kalaripayattu demonstrations.

Dr. Firoz Varun, M. D (Ayu), Chief Medical Officer, at “Kalari Rasayana”; one of the two CGH Earth NABH accredited Ayurveda hospitals said: We are living in a time when stress is perceived as a necessary evil. The stress and strain of modern life takes a heavy toll on your physical and mental health. Built-up stress affects the quality of your life, and your body and mind eventually capitulate to stress-induced disorders. CGH Earth Ayurveda stands as a bastion of traditional healing, where the symbiotic interplay of Ayurvedic principles, expert Vaidya’s, and skilled therapists converges to provide a transformative and holistic healthcare experience.

With rising concerns about mental health at workplace, its essential to make self-care a priority. At Kalari Rasayana, we offer corporate wellness programs, to help manage mental health more effectively. As we observe Mental Health Day, CGH Earth Experience Wellness encourages everyone to explore the benefits of holistic, non-invasive solutions alongside modern medicine to bring balance and calm into everyday life. To learn more about stress management programs and to book your stay at one of the centers, visit our website www.cghearthayurveda.com/kalari-rasayana