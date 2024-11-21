Haveli Investments Acquires Controlling Interest in Machine Identity Leader AppViewX

Haveli Investments to Help Accelerate Global Growth and Market Leadership for AVX ONE, One of the Most Advanced CLM and PKI Platform for Non-Human Identity & Access Management

NEW YORK – Nov. 21, 2024 – – Nov. 21, 2024 – AppViewX , a leader in automated certificate lifecycle management (CLM) and public key infrastructure (PKI) solutions, today announced a strategic majority investment from Haveli Investments, an Austin-based technology-focused private equity firm with deep expertise in enterprise software. The capital infusion, coupled with Haveli Investment’s operating expertise, is expected to enable AppViewX to further expand market leadership with its AVX ONE platform and accelerate growth in a rapidly growing market with strong tailwinds generated by the increasing number of machine and non-human identities, shortening transport layer security (TLS) certificate durations, and evolving IT environments.

“Critical cybersecurity trends and Identity and Access Management (IAM) best practices, such as Google and Apple’s truncated TLS rotation validity periods, as well as exploding quantum computing risks and post-quantum security, make our robust automated Certificate Lifecycle and PKI management SaaS platform imperative to all enterprises,” stated Gregory Webb, CEO of AppViewX. “This investment marks a major milestone in our company’s history and will allow AppViewX to further execute on our already vigorous growth and accelerate our global go-to-market and product strategies.”

“With a robust product portfolio in the mission critical CLM and PKI space, Haveli believes that AppViewX is exceptionally well-positioned in the rapidly growing identity market as IT organizations face significant increases in machine and non-human identities for complex hybrid and IoT use cases,” said Ian Loring, Senior Managing Director and Executive Chair at Haveli Investments. “We are excited to partner with the entire leadership team at AppViewX to help accelerate go-to-market investments and product innovation to drive further growth in the U.S. and globally.”

The AppViewX AVX ONE solution is one of the most advanced SaaS CLM and PKI platforms for complex hybrid multi-cloud environments supporting enterprise CLM, PKI, IAM, security, DevOps, cloud, platform and application teams. With strong discovery, comprehensive visibility, complete automation and full control and governance of certificates and keys, AVX ONE enables enterprise-wide crypto-agility to rapidly respond to cryptographic changes, mitigate vulnerabilities, prevent outages and prepare for Post-Quantum Cryptography.

“AppViewX was Brighton Park Capital’s first investment, and we are proud to have partnered with CEO, Gregory Webb, and Founder, Anand Purusothaman, over the past five years. Together, we have helped scale the company into a recognized leader in certificate lifecycle management and PKI-as-a-Service, powered by an advanced SaaS platform,” said Mike Gregoire, Partner, and Co-Founder at Brighton Park Capital. “The journey has been rewarding, and we believe AppViewX has a promising future ahead.”

Piper Sandler is serving as financial advisor to AppViewX. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal advisor to AppViewX. Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Haveli Investments. Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as legal advisor to Haveli Investments. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.