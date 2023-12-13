HCLTech and UPES Dehradun to collaborate on advanced sustainability solutions for the oil and gas industry

NOIDA, India, Dec 13, 2023—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UPES Dehradun, Uttarakhand to collaborate on developing advanced solutions for the oil and gas industry with a focus on sustainability solutions.

Students and research scholars from UPES Dehradun will have the opportunity to intern with HCLTech and on successful completion, select candidates will be offered employment in the company’s oil and gas consulting team.

The collaboration will add rigor to HCLTech’s expertise in developing digital solutions and leveraging AI in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, offering significant value to oil and gas companies.