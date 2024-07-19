HCLTech named HPE Hybrid Cloud Partner of the Year 2024

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, July 19, 2024—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been recognized by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) as the HPE Hybrid Cloud Partner of the Year 2024.

The award underscores HCLTech’s commitment to innovation, excellence and expertise in leveraging hybrid cloud solutions to empower organizations across various industries.

Through its strategic collaboration with HPE, HCLTech has consistently delivered transformative solutions that enhance flexibility, scalability and cost efficiency for its clients worldwide.

“HCLTech and HPE have been at the forefront of co-creating and driving innovative solutions for decades. Today, this award reaffirms our strategic partnership with HPE, built on the strong pillars of joint value creation, offerings, GTMs and customer-centric strategy, thereby positioning us as a trusted partner in customers’ Digital and sustainable AI led Hybrid Cloud journeys,” Rampal Singh, Senior Vice President and Global Business Head, Hybrid Cloud Business Unit, HCLTech. “We are incredibly excited to announce HCLTech as the Hybrid Cloud Partner of the Year 2024 ! This recognition highlights HCLTech’s continued drive for innovation backed with years of expertise in delivering top-notch hybrid cloud programs. This award reinforces our partnership with HCLTech, paving the way for leveraging cutting-edge joint solutions to further elevate our customers’ digital transformation journey. Together, we are poised to lead the next wave of AI-driven hybrid cloud solutions” Tom Hempfield, Vice President, Ecosystem Sales, HPE.

HCLTech and HPE have also forged a strong relationship, emphasizing innovation and collaboration, to deliver advanced AI-led solutions that meet evolving business needs. Together, they assist enterprises in adopting GenAI at scale through HCLTech Cognitive Infrastructure Services. This joint solution establishes a robust Digital Foundation capable of supporting diverse industry-specific, domain-specific and business use cases, facilitating enterprise transformation for the hybrid/private AI era and beyond.