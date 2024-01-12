HCLTech to drive conversations and collaboration on AI-first, sustainable future at WEF 2024

DAVOS, Switzerland and NOIDA, India, Jan 12, 2024—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, will join forces with key stakeholders from across the globe at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos from Jan. 15–19, 2024. The company will contribute to deliberations on this year’s theme of “Rebuilding Trust” and discovering solutions with transparency, consistency and accountability.

HCLTech will be represented by its Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar, Chief Technology Officer Kalyan Kumar; Chief Growth Officer for Europe and Africa, Ashish Kumar Gupta; President, Digital Foundation Services, Jagadeshwar Gattu; Global Head, Financial Services, Srinivasan Seshadri; Chief Marketing Officer Jill Kouri and Global Head, Sustainability, Santhosh Jayaram.

HCLTech will once again host guests at its pavilion at the iconic Promenade 66 which will be fully powered by locally produced green energy, underscoring the company’s commitment to a sustainable planet. In addition to its differentiated portfolio of services across digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software, HCLTech will showcase its award-winning sustainability solution, Net Intelligent Zero (NIO), at the pavilion with a live data feed.

This year, HCLSoftware makes its WEF debut with a dedicated lounge within the HCLTech pavilion. Chief Revenue Officer Rajiv Shesh and Chief Product Officer Kalyan Kumar will lead the HCLSoftware contingent that will showcase its cutting-edge software solutions that help enterprises navigate digital transformation.

HCLTech will participate in and host a series of panels and sessions on the future of technology, sustainability, diversity and inclusion in line with its brand purpose of bringing together the best of technology and its people to supercharge progress.

The highlight this year will be the ‘Heroes of Progress’ reception on Jan. 17 to honor WEF Global Shapers who are making significant contributions to the fields of environment, women’s empowerment, art and sustainability.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech is discussing the global water cycle and the potential of water as an enabler for SDGs on a panel on ‘Out of Balance with Water’ on Jan. 17, 15:00-15:45, Congress Center.

Srinivasan Seshadri, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head, Financial Services, HCLTech, will lead an affiliate session on ‘Banking on trust through transformative tech’ on Jan. 16, 10:15-11:15 at Dome C, Ice Village.

HCLTech is conducting broadcast sessions at its pavilion on Jan. 16, 17 and 18, 13:00–13:45. Dr. Saikat Chaudhuri, Innovation, Strategy and Engineering Professor, UC Berkeley will be moderating all three sessions with key industry leaders on: technology-led disruption, opportunities and impact; diversity-led progress for the future workforce; purpose-led sustainability agenda.

Additionally, HCL Group and Uplink, the open innovation platform of WEF, will announce the winners of this year’s Aquapreneur Challenge as part of their ongoing partnership.