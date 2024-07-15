HDFC AMC net profit for the Quarter ended June 30,2024 at ₹6,039 million

Mumbai, July 15th, 2024: HDFC Asset Management Company Limited today reported its financial performance for the quarter ended June 30,2024.
CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS
- QAAUM of ₹6,716 billion for the quarter ended June 30,2024 compared to ₹4,857 billion for the quarter ended June 30,2023, 11.4% market share in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.
- QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index fundsstood at ₹4,072 billion for the quarter ended June 30,2024 with a market share of 12.9%. The AMC is amongst the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund managers in the country.
- The ratio of equity and non-equity oriented QAAUM is 64:36, compared to the industry ratio of 56:44 for the quarter ended June 30,2024.
- 8.76 million Systematic transactions with a value of ₹32.1 billion processed during the month of June 2024.
- Over 85,000 empaneled distribution partners across MFDs, National Distributors and Banks, serviced through a total of 255 branches of which 175 are in B-30 locations. The contribution of B-30 locations to our total monthly average AUM for June 2024 is 19.4%.
- 71% of the company’s total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 61% for the industry.
- Market share of 13.3% of the individual monthly average AUM for June 2024, making the company one of the most preferred choices of individual investors.
- Total Live Accounts stood at 18.6 million as on June 30,2024. Unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN now stands at 10.7 million as on June 30,2024 compared to 46.9 million for the industry, a penetration of 23%.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30,2024
- The Operating Profit for the quarter ended June 30,2024 was ₹5,793 million as compared to ₹4,133 million for the quarter ended June 30,2023.
- Profit before tax for the quarter ended June 30,2024 was ₹7,524 million as compared to ₹5,713 million for the quarter ended June 30,2023.
- Profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30,2024 was ₹6,039 million as compared to ₹4,775 million for the quarter ended June 30,2023.