HDFC Flexi Cap Fund – Growth of nearly 150 times in over 29 years

Bengaluru, 17 Jan 2024: HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks, has successfully completed 29 years of operation in 2024. Over the past 29 years, the Fund has delivered a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.87%.

Further, an SIP of Rs 10,000 invested since inception systematically on the first business day of every month (total investment Rs 34.8 Lacs) in HDFC Flexi Cap Fund would have grown to Rs. 16.5 crores by December 31, 2023. Such performance is a testament to the fund’s ability to navigate market fluctuations and deliver steady growth to investors.

The Fund’s investment strategy revolves around bottom-up approach to stock selection with focus on quality companies at reasonable valuations. The idea is to select strong companies with growth drivers in the medium to long term. After a considered evaluation of the industry and business cycle and the positioning of a company within that sector, risk-adjusted position is taken in the portfolio.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund follows a research-driven investment process ably supported by an extremely experienced in-house research team covering over 400 stocks. Diversification across sectors and themes, coupled with a sharp focus on valuations, underscores the fund’s commitment to sustainably create alpha through a disciplined and scalable process.