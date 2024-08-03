HDFC Life Simplifies Claim Submission Process to Support Wayanad Landslide Victims

Bengaluru, 3rd August 2024: HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurers, extends its deepest condolences to the families affected by the tragic landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. The company expresses its heartfelt sympathies to those who have lost loved ones and wishes for a swift recovery for those injured.

The recent landslides in Wayanad have caused significant loss of life and property, leaving many families in distress. In response, HDFC Life has simplified the claims submission process to ensure quick and hassle-free support for the affected families.

Simplified Requirements for Claim Submission:

1. Proof of death issued by local government authorities, police, or hospitals

2. Nominee identity proof and bank details