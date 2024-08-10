He Unmatched Power Of Disney Storytelling On Display From Disney Entertainment On Night One Of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Mumbai India 10th, 2024: The world-class storytelling engines of The Walt Disney Company took center stage at the Honda Center during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa®. Surprise celebrity appearances, new film and series titles, and major musical performances enthralled the audience of Disney fans from around the world, demonstrating the unmatched strength of the company’s creative studios, as well as the unique connection that generations of passionate fans of all ages have forged with its stories and characters over the past century.

Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger kicked off the evening to thank fans for their enduring passion, and to highlight what sets Disney apart as a global leader in creative storytelling and innovation. “Our deep bond with fans, forged over a century of storytelling, is stronger today than ever before,” he said, “driven by the unmatched strength of our creative studios, the wide appeal of our brands and franchises, and the innovative ways that we bring our stories to life in our theme parks and experiences.”

Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, the event featured a number of Disney’s outstanding creative leaders, including Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman, Pixar Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter, Disney Animation’s Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee, and Marvel Studios’ President and producer Kevin Feige were on stage to introduce the stars and storytellers behind new and beloved titles.

Major Moments & Announcements from the D23 Showcase

The Walt Disney Studios had a lot to celebrate—and a lot to look forward to.

WALT DISNEY ANIMATION STUDIOS welcomes back to the big screen fan-favorite characters in a trio of all-new feature films coming to theaters beginning this fall.

Disney Animation’s “Moana 2” kicked off the showcase with a crowd-pleasing performance by the phenomenal voice of Moana herself, Auli‘i Cravalho, alongside dancers and drummers from Nonosina Polynesia. Fans were among the first ever to hear “We’re Back,” an all-new song written by Grammy®-winning songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear—one of several new songs to be featured in the film that reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage. Following the performance, Dwayne Johnson, the inimitable voice of demigod Maui, hit the stage to greet fans and drum up excitement, revealing for the first time a new trailer and poster, which are now available. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, the new film opens only in theaters on Nov. 29, 2024.

Fans went wild for the studio’s highly anticipated follow-up to “Zootopia,” 2016’s Oscar®-winning feature film. In “Zootopia 2,” which hits theaters in November 2025, detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Ginnifer Goodwin, who returns to voice clever bunny Judy, greeted fans at D23, sharing a special look at the film that features a fugitive snake called Gary. Jason Bateman returns as the voice of wise-cracking fox Nick Wilde, Ke Huy Quan was announced tonight as the voice of Gary, and Fortune Feimster ventures into the world as a beaver named Nibbles. Jared Bush is directing and writing; Yvett Merino produces. The film logo and concept art are now available.

Disney Animation’s Jennifer Lee, who wrote and directed 2013’s Oscar-winning “Frozen” and its 2019 follow-up, shared a brief tease and concept art for “Frozen 3,” which comes exclusively to movie theaters in 2027.

AVATAR continues to enchant and excite global audiences, and franchise creator James Cameron was on site to share details about the next chapter.

The excited crowd offered a warm D23 welcome to Cameron, who will become an official Disney Legend this weekend. Joined by “Avatar” stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, Cameron revealed for the first time the title of the third film in the remarkably successful “Avatar” franchise: “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” which takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Saldaña) and the Sully family. Directed by Cameron, the new film from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin, Jack Champion, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss and Bailey Bass. “Avatar: Fire and Ash” opens exclusively in theaters nationwide December 19, 2025.

PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS’ Pete Docter invited fans inside his own mind where his Emotions were both grateful—“Inside Out 2” recently became the number-one animated film of all time—and excited about what’s next from the studio.

The D23 audience was cosmically chosen to learn more about Pixar’s upcoming feature film “Elio.” Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina, the new adventure follows Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, who gets beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization that mistakes him for Earth’s leader. Greeting fans were the voice of Elio himself, Yonas Kibreab, and Zoe Saldaña, who lends her voice to Elio’s Aunt Olga. Produced by Mary Alice Drumm, the movie also features the voices of Brad Garrett and Jameela Jamil. “Elio” releases in theaters on June 13, 2025. New concept art is now available.

Coming to theaters in 2026 is “Hoppers,” an all-new film from Pixar that introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use new technology to ‘hop’ her consciousness into a life-like robotic animal: an adorable beaver. Directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, “Hoppers” features the voices of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm. A film logo and concept art are now available.

It’s been almost 30 years since audiences first met Buzz and Woody and what a journey they’ve had! The D23 crowd was elated to hear about Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” when Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, who’s worked on every “Toy Story” film and helms the new movie, greeted fans and offered a few clues about the new story. This time around, it’s Toy meets Tech when Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder as they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Co-directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi, “Toy Story 5” opens only in theaters on June 19, 2026. The film logo and concept art are now available.

Docter had one final announcement before he bid adieu. Fans’ favorite Super-family is heading back to the big screen—“Incredibles 3” is officially in the works at Pixar Animation Studios with Oscar®-winning filmmaker Brad Bird currently developing the film. The I3 badge is now available LUCASFILM’s upcoming theatrical titles continue the studio’s penchant for adventure that’s out of this world.

Director Jon Favreau and producer Dave Filoni offered a special sneak peek of Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” the upcoming Star Wars feature film that will open in theaters on May 22, 2026. Starring Pedro Pascal, directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Favreau, Filoni and Ian Bryce, this exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu’s journey is currently in production.

MARVEL STUDIOS’ Kevin Feige joined fans inside the Honda Center, offering appreciation and excitement for the phenomenal success of Marvel Studios’ recent release, “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Feige welcomed “Captain America: Brave New World” star Anthony Mackie, who makes his big-screen debut as Cap on Feb. 14, 2025. Mackie talked about the film and shared footage with the D23 audience. Julius Onah directs the feature film in which Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross. “Captain America: Brave New World” also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson and Harrison Ford. Feige and Nate Moore produce; Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth executive produce.

Fans were excited to learn—and see—a little more about Marvel’s First Family and the retro-futuristic vibe the new movie is embracing. Starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/Thing, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” which just began production in the UK, features Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige and featuring music by Oscar®-winning composer Michael Giacchino, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” hits theaters on July 25, 2025.

DISNEY LIVE ACTION is looking forward to a host of all-new, big-screen adventures that promise to thrill audiences around the world, judging from the audience reaction at the D23 showcase.

Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” closed the studio’s showcase, beginning with Lebo M., who contributes to the film’s music, performing the iconic “Nants’ Ingonyama” alongside a full choir. Director Barry Jenkins welcomed to the stage “Mufasa” songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda in his first-ever D23 appearance. Together, they offered a special look at a sequence from the film featuring a new song, “I Always Wanted a Brother.” Cast members Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins and Anika Noni Rose were introduced after Jenkins shared details about the all-new story that introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka. Fans were among the first to see the new trailer before being treated to a show-stopping finale by Lebo M. and choir, who returned to the stage to perform a new song called “Ngomso.” “Mufasa: The Lion King,” which opens in theaters Dec. 20, 2024, also stars John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Keith David, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak produce. The trailer is now available with an accompanying poster.

“Disney’s Snow White,” a live-action reimagining of the classic tale, whistles into theaters March 21, 2025. Stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, who portray Snow White and her stepmother, the Evil Queen, respectively, hit the stage to the fans’ delight, sharing a special look at the upcoming film, including a brand-new teaser trailer and poster. Featuring original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the new film is directed by Mike Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, and welcomes back to the big screen the beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

A new logo was revealed for the much-anticipated feature “Lilo & Stitch.” The crowd got a taste of Stitch’s signature mayhem as he wreaked havoc throughout the Honda Center. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, “Lilo & Stitch” is a live-action reimagining of the animated classic. Starring Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere and Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis, the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family comes to theaters Summer 2025. A first look at Stitch was revealed on social and is available to share!

“TRON: Ares” stars Jeff Bridges, Greta Lee, Evan Peters and Jared Leto garnered huge applause from the audience—Leto, who portrays Ares, hit the stage in style alongside an iconic Lightcycle. Cast members shared details about their characters as well as an in-room-only early look. After a sonic assault, lasers burned into the screens, which parted to reveal “music by NINE INCH NAILS.” Slated for theatrical release on Oct. 10, 2025, “TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

Fans gave a warm welcome to Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, the stars of the upcoming “Freaky Friday” follow-up—who revealed to fans for the first time the sequel’s official title, “Freakier Friday,” which heads to theaters in 2025. Directed by Nisha Ganatra and produced by Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn and Curtis, the new film picks up years after Curtis and Lohan’s characters, Tess and Anna, first endured an identity crisis: Anna has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate challenges that come when two families merge, they discover that lightning might indeed strike twice. “Freakier Friday” also stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao. Executive producers are Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin and Lohan. The logo for the film is now available.

Dwayne Johnson and Alan Bergman revealed that a new movie is in the works about monster trucks, leaning into the popularity of monster jam truck rallies and celebrating the biggest motorsport event in the world. Johnson will produce via his Seven Bucks Productions