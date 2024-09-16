Helios launches Italian luxury watchmaker U-BOAT; eyes 45% festive growth

Bengaluru, 16th September, 2024: Helios, India’s largest premium watch retailer from Titan Company Ltd. announces the expansion of its international portfolio, by introducing U-BOAT, the renowned Italian premium watchmaker, to the Indian market through a partnership. This addition to Helios’ portfolio ahead of the festive season is poised to contribute an expected 45% growth in revenue. Renowned for its masculine designs and Tuscan craftsmanship, U-BOAT is set to enchant Indian watch enthusiasts with its unique style. Joining the ranks of over forty prestigious global brands at Helios, U-BOAT is set to bring its unparalleled design and innovation to the forefront of premium timepieces in India.

This launch seamlessly aligns with the upcoming festive season, which is poised to delight the consumers. According to a Deloitte report, about 40 percent of the consumers choose watches as gifts, especially during the festive season. The growing demand for premium timepieces is fueled not only by their status as symbols of elegance and prestige but also by their deep cultural significance, especially in markets like India where brand image holds considerable importance. The ease of online shopping and the perception of watches as meaningful, lasting gifts further boost this trend.

Amidst the vibrant celebrations, U-BOAT watches stand out for their bold designs and Swiss movements, creating timepieces that exude power, perfect for individuals with strong personalities and leadership qualities. Known for its innovation and craftsmanship, U-BOAT utilizes advanced materials such as Carbon Fibre, Titanium T5, Sterling Silver, and Bronze. The brand is also celebrated for its pioneering features like the crystal sapphire red glass with a matte effect and patented systems including the safe hook locking crown and crown release button. The Darkmoon collection, the brand’s most popular, features a watch fully immersed in a silicone-based oil bath that magnifies the dial and ensures perfect visibility from any angle, complemented by a distinctive dome-shaped sapphire crystal.

With the introduction of 41 SKU’s by U-BOAT into the Indian market, Helios has further solidified its position as the premier destination for international premium watch brands in India. With its extensive network of 240 stores, Helios underscores its commitment to offering discerning Indian consumers an unparalleled selection of the world’s most prestigious timepieces and provides a strategic gateway for international brands looking to enter and thrive in the burgeoning Indian market.

Speaking on the launch of the brand, Mr. Rahul Shukla, Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Watches and Wearables, Titan Company Ltd. said, “We are delighted to introduce U-BOAT to our discerning Indian clientele through Helios. This launch marks a significant milestone for us, aligning perfectly with the surging demand for premium and innovative timepieces in India. As Helios advances its expansion strategy, the launch of U-BOAT signifies the beginning of its efforts to introduce a diverse array of esteemed international premium brands to India. This launch, perfectly timed with the festive season, offers an exciting opportunity for consumers to indulge in exceptional luxury and celebrate in style. We are confident that this launch will resonate strongly with those looking for a standout timepiece specially during this time of year.” Speaking on the launch, Mr. Italo Fontana, Founder and Owner, U-BOAT said, “India’s rich traditions and dynamic personalities align perfectly with the spirit of U-BOAT. We are excited to introduce our watches to this vibrant market through our partnership with Helios. Our shared vision and values with the Tata Group led us to form this partnership, which has already proven successful both professionally and personally. We aim to position U-BOAT as a leading name in premium watches, recognized for its unique Italian design, exceptional materials, and superior quality.”

these SKU’s by U-BOAT will be available at 11 marquee Helios stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad & Kolkata.