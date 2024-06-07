Hellmann’s X SOCIAL | T20 World Cup 2024

Experience the thrill of the T20 World Cup at SOCIAL and BOSS Burger establishments nationwide with our exclusive #DoosraStadium campaign, in collaboration with Hellmann’s. Join us for an unforgettable culinary adventure where food and mood collide, featuring our specially crafted ‘Mood Changing Burgers’.

Celebrate every India match with a unique burger inspired by the opponent. In the rare event of a defeat, our ‘Cheer-Up Burger’ is available to lift your spirits. Whether dining in or ordering delivery, enjoy the excitement of cricket paired with delicious bites.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time culinary experience!

Venue: Mindspace SOCIAL, Hyderabad

Date: Starting 4th June 2024

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM