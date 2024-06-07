Hellmann’s X SOCIAL | T20 World Cup 2024

June 7, 2024 Mansi Praharaj Business 0

Experience the thrill of the T20 World Cup at SOCIAL and BOSS Burger establishments nationwide with our exclusive #DoosraStadium campaign, in collaboration with Hellmann’s. Join us for an unforgettable culinary adventure where food and mood collide, featuring our specially crafted ‘Mood Changing Burgers’.

Hellmann's Mood Burgers and Wrapper

Celebrate every India match with a unique burger inspired by the opponent. In the rare event of a defeat, our ‘Cheer-Up Burger’ is available to lift your spirits. Whether dining in or ordering delivery, enjoy the excitement of cricket paired with delicious bites.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time culinary experience!

Venue: Mindspace SOCIAL, Hyderabad
Date: Starting 4th June 2024
Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

