HemoHim’s Global Market Success Rooted in Rigorous Quality Control

August 24, 2024,Seoul, South Korea : HemoHim, a health functional food developed by Kolmar BNH (KRX: 200130), is garnering significant attention in the global market thanks to its meticulous quality control measures throughout the entire process, starting with the stringent management of raw material origins.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240823112347/en/

HemoHim G, produced by Kolmar BNH and distributed by Atomy is gaining a great popularity around the world (Image: Kolmar BNH)

HemoHim G, produced by Kolmar BNH and distributed by Atomy is gaining a great popularity around the world (Image: Kolmar BNH)

HemoHim is Korea’s first individually-approved health functional food designed to enhance immune function and alleviate fatigue. Developed by Kolmar BNH in 2006, it is formulated with domestic natural ingredients such as angelica gigas, cnidium officinale, and paeonia japonica. Distributed by Atomy, HemoHim is exported to about 20 countries, including the United States and China. Since its launch, it has generated over KRW 2 trillion in cumulative domestic and international sales, with exports surpassing USD 200 million.

HemoHim’s nearly 20-year consumer preference is highly attributed to the “trust earned through rigorous quality control.” Kolmar BNH, the manufacturer of HemoHim, maintains strict oversight over the cultivation of its primary raw materials—Korean angelica gigas Nakai, cnidium officinale, paeonia japonica—ensuring their safety. The company has established a dedicated food safety team to continuously share technology and provide education to raw material cultivating farms, while rigorously inspecting the safety, stability, and efficacy of these ingredients.

Furthermore, Kolmar BNH has enhanced its quality competitiveness by developing genetic testing methods to verify the country of origin, ensuring the prevention of contamination of primary raw materials with other species. In July, Kolmar BNH patented a genetic analysis method (SCAR Marker) that identifies the origin of Korean angelica gigas by recognizing specific genetic regions. Moreover, Kolmar BNH developed a genetic analysis method using PCR (polymerase chain reaction) analysis for cnidium officinalea and paeonia japonica and completed the patent registration process two years ago.

Safety was also the top priority for HemoHim G, a latest product targeting the global market. In April, Kolmar BNH published a study on HemoHim G in the SCIE-ranked journal ‘Toxicological Research,’ demonstrating its safety. Conducted according to OECD guidelines, the study holds significance not only in facilitating safety approvals in other countries but also in securing intellectual property rights with reliable results.

HemoHim G (Global) is the international version of HemoHim, Korea’s first individually-approved immune-boosting health supplement developed by Kolmar BNH over an eight-year period. The formulation has been tailored to comply with the food regulations of various countries, with adjustments made to raw materials and ingredient ratios. The product features angelica sinensis, ligusticum chuanxiong, paeonia lactiflora, all selected through rigorous provenance and quality control processes. Enhanced taste and aroma also make HemoHim G more appealing to a broader audience.

Kolmar BNH plans to continuously improve quality through ongoing research and development to support HemoHim’s growth as a globally recognized brand.

“HemoHim, now established as a leading K-health functional food brand in the global market, is manufactured through an exhaustive quality control process,” A Kolmar BNH official said. “We will continue to conduct extensive research and development to further enhance product reliability.”